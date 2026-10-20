From Training to Mentorship: BCMD Strengthens Support for Women Leaders

Women aspiring to enter politics and leadership in Bhutan are receiving more targeted support through a new coaching and mentoring programme designed to turn their ambitions into practical opportunities for leadership, community service and economic independence.

The Bhutan Centre for Media and Democracy (BCMD), with support from development partners, has been working to strengthen women’s political participation through leadership training, public awareness, gender-responsive governance discussions and community consultations. The next phase, running from October to December 2026, will provide personalised coaching and mentorship to 57 women in Haa and Dagana.

The programme marks a shift from general capacity-building towards individualised guidance, helping women pursue their goals in politics, local governance and entrepreneurship.

The results highlighted women’s interest in public leadership and the importance of providing practical support to help them participate in elections and perform effectively in office.

Consultations under BCMD’s initiatives identified policy gaps, financial constraints, limited infrastructure and social expectations as barriers to women’s participation in politics.

Participants questioned whether the FLT adequately reflects the practical responsibilities of local government positions, which require skills in public speaking, administration, finance, information technology and community engagement. They also highlighted the challenges women face in balancing public responsibilities with childcare and household duties.

Participants called for practical measures such as transport assistance, childcare facilities, companions where necessary, improved training opportunities and greater awareness among families and communities. They also stressed the need for policies that support women during maternity and help ensure continuity in public service.

At the Bhutan Democracy Forum on March 12, 2025, discussions on gender-responsive governance examined how national policies could translate into meaningful change at the local level.

The discussions reinforced the importance of combining individual leadership development with institutional and social change.

BCMD has also established an online network of 296 women leaders to facilitate information-sharing, peer support and access to opportunities. A training toolkit for aspiring local government candidates provides practical guidance that women can refer to beyond formal workshops.

The new Women’s Leadership Development Programme will support 57 women, comprising 37 from Dagana and 20 from Haa, through three coaching sessions each between October and December 2026. Fourteen coaches and mentors will guide participants according to their individual goals and needs.

Each participant will develop a Personal Development Plan (PDP) and follow either a Political Leadership or Enterprise track.

The political leadership track will help women prepare for elections, strengthen their performance in public office, improve public speaking and constituency engagement, and develop community leadership and administrative skills. Coaches and mentors will include serving or former women local government leaders, former local government functionaries and experienced senior officials.

The enterprise track will support women seeking to establish, formalise or expand businesses and cottage and small industries. Experienced entrepreneurs, business advisers and enterprise development professionals will provide guidance on business development, marketing, customer outreach and income generation.

Participants’ goals range from preparing for the FLT and learning about candidacy to improving digital skills, application writing and public speaking. Others want to acquire practical skills such as baking and tailoring or strengthen their business knowledge to improve their livelihoods.

The programme, implemented under a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-supported initiative on inclusive access to justice, recognises that women’s empowerment can take different forms while contributing to stronger participation in public and economic life.

By combining leadership development with enterprise support, BCMD’s initiatives aim to expand women’s choices and strengthen their capacity to contribute to their communities.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu