From Sales Boy to CEO

The inspiring journey of Dawa Tshering Shingdan and the rise of Tshering Enterprise

Dawa Tshering Shingdan, a 32-year-old native from Tsirang, is the visionary behind Tshering Enterprise, nestled in the bustling locale of Changzamtog, Thimphu. With a humble educational background culminating in a class ten certificate, Dawa’s ascension to the role of proprietor and CEO is a tale of ambition, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Hailing from a village in Tsirang, Dawa’s early life was far removed from the business world he thrives in today. The limited opportunities in his village prompted him to venture to the capital in search of a brighter future. “I realized that to contribute meaningfully to my village, I needed to grow beyond it,” Dawa reflects on his decision to move to Thimphu.

His initial foray into the workforce was as a sales boy at My Mart in Thimphu, where he worked from 2011 to 2013. This period was pivotal, as it introduced him to the fundamentals of sales and customer service. Dawa’s ambition didn’t stop there; from 2014 to 2016, he evolved into a marketing executive for a frozen food company, further honing his business acumen.

The entrepreneurial seed was planted during these formative years, eventually leading Dawa to establish a small ice cream shop. “That venture was more than just about selling ice cream; it was about learning the ropes of running a business,” Dawa recalls. From 2017 to 2020, he managed this enterprise before branching out to establish Tshering Enterprise.

Specializing in home appliances like fridges, LED televisions, and washing machines, Tshering Enterprise filled a market gap in the Changzamtog area. Dawa’s strategic decision to set up shop in an area with less competition and affordable rent proved fruitful. Even during the pandemic, his business flourished, thanks to a combination of online orders and in-person sales.

Dawa’s journey was not without challenges. Adapting to evolving marketing strategies, navigating government policies, and embracing technology were hurdles he overcame. He appreciates the government’s support for entrepreneurs but suggests broadening this support beyond sectors like agriculture and tourism. “Access to finance remains a significant barrier for many aspiring business owners,” Dawa points out, advocating for easier financial avenues for entrepreneurs.

For Dawa, hard work and dedication are the cornerstones of success. His expansion into Gelephu and plans for a new store in Mongar are testaments to his belief in aiming high and persisting towards one’s goals. “Success is about hard work and not relying solely on inheritance or existing wealth,” Dawa asserts, embodying the ethos of self-made success.

Dawa Tshering Shingdan’s journey from a village in Tsirang to the helm of Tshering Enterprise is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. His story underscores the power of ambition, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of growth and self-improvement.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu

