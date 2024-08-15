From Pain to Prosperity

There are inspiring stories of individuals who rise above their own problems, embrace the struggles of others, and change the lives of families. The story of Chogyal Lhamo, 39, is one such tale. It began in 2007 when she lost her husband. Chogyal had to navigate the challenging waters of single motherhood with a five-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. She struggled to make ends meet on a meager civil service salary that barely covered the cost of daily meals for her family. The weight of financial strain pressed heavily on her, especially when her children wanted what other children had—such as toys and other items.

Desperate to provide for her family, Chogyal ventured into collecting and selling scrap materials, yet these efforts fell short of providing a stable livelihood for her family’s needs. The burden of her circumstances led her into deep depression. From Gelephu, she relocated to Bumthang in search of a fresh start.

In Bumthang, life remained challenging, and she often heard the heart-wrenching pleas of mothers around her, asking for financial help to support their children. Among them was a single mother battling the challenges of raising a child with autism. Witnessing her struggle ignited something within Chogyal. It was this moment of empathy that sparked a profound desire within her to change the lives of mothers in similar situations.

Fueled by compassion and a newfound purpose, she envisioned a future where women could rise above their struggles, empowered to provide for their families and reclaim their dignity. Determined to turn her pain into a powerful catalyst for change, Chogyal set herself on a path that would not only reshape her own life but also uplift countless others in the community.

In 2020, she founded the Women Waste Recycler of Bhutan (WWRB) to empower marginalized women by providing sustainable income sources and promoting recycling and responsible waste management. “My goal was to transform lives by equipping participants with essential skills to reshape their future,” she said.

To date, WWRB has trained around 1,000 individuals, including teachers from special education schools, single mothers, youths, and persons with disabilities across eight districts, all committed to changing the landscape of waste management in the country. Chogyal has also instilled a deep sense of inclusivity in her training programs, ensuring that individuals with disabilities are always represented among the participants. “I make sure at least one or two people with disabilities are included in each training,” she proudly stated.

They have also trained 20 district environmental officers on crafting waste into beautiful finished products.

Chogyal and her team have successfully recycled over 240,000 plastic items that would have otherwise ended up in landfills. Beyond training, they are encouraging women to seek new opportunities and step out of their comfort zones. WWRB has also made significant progress in supporting children with disabilities through innovative initiatives at Wangsel Institute of the Deaf. After a teacher received training in weaving techniques for crafting baskets, bags, and yoga mats, the school established a weaving club for students. “This initiative has garnered enthusiastic feedback from both parents and educators, who have observed that the weaving activities not only enhance cognitive skills but also actively engage the children.”

Recognizing the pressing waste management issues in certain villages, Chogyal and her team chose to focus on Singye Chiwog in Sarpang, where there was no waste drop center or waste collector, leading to careless waste disposal or open burning. “We prioritized this chiwog to educate them on waste management while collecting waste from nearby locations, including Phibsoo Wildlife Sanctuary, making it more appealing for tourists.”

One of the inspiring stories from this initiative is that of Phurpa Wangmo, a 39-year-old single mother from Umling in Gelephu District. Since receiving waste management training from WWRB in 2019, she has turned to crafting and now earns Nu 11,000 a month, supporting her three children. “The skills I gained help cover my children’s school fees and household expenses,” Phurpa shared. “Last year, I received a Nu 200,000 grant proposal, which not only boosted my income but also allowed me to raise awareness about the plastic waste problem and promote sustainable practices in my community.”

Before each waste collection session, stakeholder meetings are held to gather insights and promote community engagement. The organization collects waste from cafes, hotels, and monasteries at Nu 15 per kilogram, while payments for household waste are deposited into children’s piggy banks. “Paying for waste helps people recognize its value, encouraging more responsible disposal practices,” Chogyal explained, emphasizing that this shift is crucial to their mission of reducing overall waste.

Despite the progress made, the organization faces challenges. Writing proposals for grants by illiterate members is the biggest hurdle. Nonetheless, Chogyal remains steadfast in her commitment to empowering her community and is determined to keep the momentum going and continue transforming lives through sustainable practices.

This story is published with support from Bhutan Media Foundation, Helvetas Bhutan and European Union.

By Nidup Lhamo, Bumthang