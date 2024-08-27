From humble beginnings to a prominent industry

Dharma Arts and Crafts focuses on preserving traditional skills within artisan families while providing employment opportunities

The journey of Dharma Arts began as Research III under His Majesty’s Secretariat in 2007. Initially, production took place on a modest scale with seventeen artisans working in a bamboo thatched shed near Lungtenzampa. As the project gained momentum, it was granted autonomy in 2009 and registered as Dharma Industry with the Department of Trade and Industry. Today, Dharma Arts and Crafts has expanded significantly, serving a diverse clientele that includes the Zhung-Dratshang and individual patrons.

Dedicated to elevating the nation as a center of excellence in Buddhist artistry and craftsmanship, Dharma Arts and Crafts is at the forefront of preserving and advancing traditional Buddhist art through a blend of age-old techniques and modern technology.

At Dharma Arts, each creation is treated with the utmost respect and reverence. The philosophy of the great Zhung-Dratshang is intricately woven into the production process, reflecting the sacredness of the work from its inception to its final form. This dedication to both traditional and contemporary methods allows Dharma Arts to produce work that is as spiritually resonant as it is artistically refined.

Karma, the production supervisor explains that the founding of Dharma Arts was driven by a dual mission; to provide employment opportunities for traditional artisan families, and to keep Bhutan’s religious art within its borders. “Previously, the country imported religious statues from Nepal. Dharma Arts was established to retain that expenditure within Bhutan and sustain local craftsmanship,” he says.

The unit specializes in creating copper, bronze, and religious statues while integrating modern technology to enhance quality and meet market demands.

Dharma Arts and Crafts also produces crafts with the most sacrosanct conditions, such that each craft is treated with respect and reverence from the first step incorporate with the knowledge and expertise of the great Zhung-Dratshang into the philosophy and production process of the industry. The unit also enhances the skills of traditional local artisans through training, introduction of technology and provision of economic opportunities.

Karma shared that Dharma Arts also integrates latest modern technology into its production process so to achieve commercial viability given high demand, and also to improve and achieve greater quality of the products. “Dharma can and shall compete and perform in the modern economy while preserving age old traditions of craftsmanship,” Karma said, reiterating if the unit will be able to face competition within the domestic market.

Iterating on the commercial front, the production manager at Dharma Arts and Crafts said that their customer includes Zhung-Dratshang where they craft different statues, and they also take orders from ordinary people as per their needs.

The production supervisor said that their greatest challenge is retaining skilled workers. “Once these employees acquire the necessary skills, many choose to leave the company to pursue their own opportunities, often starting their own businesses,” Karma said.

According to Karma, they recruit NC II and NC III Zorig (Traditional Arts) graduates to fill up the human resource gap in their craft house industry.

On the price of the products, Karma explained that the price of the statues varies based on their size and quality, with materials including copper, bronze, and even gold plating, among others.

In the meantime, the company faces ongoing challenges, notably in retaining skilled workers. “Many of our employees, once they have acquired the necessary skills, choose to leave to pursue their own ventures, often starting their own businesses,” the project supervisor, Karma laments.

Located inside the precincts of Bjemina industrial estate under Thimphu Dzongkhag, the unit currently employs around 40 artisans and continues to flourish, manufacturing about 50 percent of its products domestically, while also planning to export more statues to Bhutanese living abroad.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu