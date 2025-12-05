From Coronation to Cooperation: The Great Fourth and the Rise of Bhutan–Bangladesh Brotherhood

The recent visit of Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, to Bangladesh has once again drawn attention to one of Bhutan’s most enduring and meaningful diplomatic relationships. Although formal diplomatic ties between the two nations were established during the reign of the Third Druk Gyalpo, the depth, warmth, and character of the relationship were shaped most profoundly by the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck—the Great Fourth.

Under the reign of the Fourth King, Bhutan–Bangladesh relations evolved from cordial exchanges into a partnership grounded in trust, mutual respect, and shared aspirations. The coronation of the Great Fourth marked an important turning point. When the then President of Bangladesh, His Excellency Muhammadullah, attended the coronation, he delivered a message that captured both admiration and hope, expressing the joy of witnessing Bhutan’s progress and the conviction that His Majesty’s leadership would usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries.

President Muhammadullah’s words were not merely diplomatic pleasantries; they foreshadowed a deep, enduring friendship. Bangladesh recognised early the clarity of vision, humility, and far-sighted leadership of the young monarch. His statement—“Joi Bhutan, Joi Bangla”—became a symbolic blessing for a friendship that would grow steadily in the decades to come.

In 1974, at the invitation of the President of Bangladesh, His Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck undertook a landmark State Visit from December 28 to 30. This was the first official royal visit by a Bhutanese monarch to the newly independent Bangladesh, and it stands today as a defining moment in Bhutan’s foreign policy history.

The significance of this visit was twofold. Symbolically, it established a personal bond between the leaders of the two young nations—an understanding built not on geopolitical convenience but on genuine goodwill, sincerity, and respect. Practically, it laid the groundwork for collaboration in areas such as trade, agriculture, cultural exchange, water resources, and regional diplomacy. Through that visit, His Majesty demonstrated extraordinary statesmanship: he understood that Bhutan’s long-term stability and development depended not only on internal policy but also on nurturing relationships with its neighbours.

His Majesty’s discussions with President Muhammadullah and Prime Minister Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were warm, substantive, and forward-looking. The leaders found strong common ground on major international and regional issues. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement—so crucial during the turbulence of the Cold War—and emphasised the importance of sovereign equality, justice, and global peace.

Their discussions on South Asia revealed another shared conviction: that unresolved political issues must be addressed with fairness and urgency. Bhutan supported Bangladesh’s call for the repatriation of stranded Pakistani nationals and the equitable distribution of assets as per the Delhi Agreement of 1974. His Majesty expressed admiration for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s statesmanship in seeking peace, reconciliation, and long-term regional harmony.

The two nations also shared a wider international perspective. They opposed militarisation in the Indian Ocean, supported the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and expressed solidarity with the struggles of Vietnam, Cambodia, and African nations emerging from colonial rule. Bhutan and Bangladesh stood united in supporting the right of all peoples to independence, dignity, and progress.

On the bilateral front, His Majesty’s visit did far more than formalise diplomatic ties—it laid the moral, strategic, and emotional foundation upon which Bhutan–Bangladesh relations would be built for generations. Guided by His Majesty’s farsighted statesmanship, the visit transformed goodwill into concrete avenues for cooperation, rooted deeply in shared values, mutual respect, and an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of both peoples.

Under His Majesty’s guidance, trade, cultural exchange, technical collaboration, and people-to-people engagement were identified not merely as opportunities, but as pillars of a long-term partnership. His Majesty’s warmth, humility, and clarity of vision left a lasting impression on Bangladesh’s leadership, affirming that Bhutan sought a relationship defined not by transactional interests but by genuine friendship and shared aspirations for regional harmony.

In his discussions with the Bangladeshi leadership, His Majesty spoke with conviction about Bangladesh’s potential role on the global stage. He expressed full confidence that Bangladesh’s entry into the United Nations would not only elevate the newly independent nation, but also strengthen the collective pursuit of peace, justice, and sovereign equality. His Majesty saw Bangladesh’s UN membership as a contribution to global stability and a reaffirmation of the principles of the UN Charter—an insight that reflected his deep understanding of international diplomacy even at a young age.

Nearly five decades later, the wisdom of that early diplomacy shines even brighter. The relationship His Majesty forged—through sincerity, respect, and principled engagement—has blossomed into one of Bhutan’s most successful bilateral partnerships. Today, Bhutan and Bangladesh share exemplary relations marked by trust, consistency, and heartfelt friendship. What began as a foundational diplomatic gesture has matured into a multidimensional partnership that touches the lives of thousands.

Energy cooperation, agricultural trade, medical and educational opportunities for Bhutanese students, collaboration in hydropower, and technical expertise exchanges all reflect the vibrant spirit of cooperation envisioned during His Majesty’s 1974 visit. Bangladesh’s longstanding support for Bhutan’s development priorities and Bhutan’s steadfast friendship in return are living testaments to the strength of that original bond.

Most importantly, the relationship endures because it was built on values His Majesty embodied—respect for sovereignty, compassion for neighbours, and a profound belief that nations, like individuals, flourish when they support one another. His Majesty’s diplomacy did not rely on grand gestures or aggressive negotiations; it was characterised by quiet strength, clarity, and a genuine desire for shared progress. This is why the Bhutan–Bangladesh friendship has remained unshaken through political changes, shifting regional dynamics, and global uncertainties.

In essence, the strong, trust-based partnership Bhutan and Bangladesh enjoy today is not an accident of geography or diplomacy—it is a legacy consciously crafted by His Majesty King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, whose wisdom, humility, and statesmanship ushered in a new era of friendship that continues to expand in purpose and prosperity.

As the Prime Minister’s recent trip reaffirms, Bhutan’s foreign policy has always been anchored in the foundations laid by its monarchs. In the case of Bangladesh, the Great Fourth stands at the heart of this relationship—a leader whose humility, integrity, and long-term vision transformed diplomatic ties into a warm partnership between two nations.

The Bhutan–Bangladesh friendship indicates the strength and power of leadership grounded in values. It is a reminder that diplomacy, when guided by wisdom and humanity, can create relationships that endure beyond political cycles. And above all, it reflects the legacy of a monarch who shaped Bhutan’s place in the world with foresight, courage, and unwavering compassion.

Ugyen Tenzin,

Business Bhutan.