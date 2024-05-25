From a remote village to international acclaim

Tshering Dhendup hails from Yangmalashing, a small remote village in Dechheling Gewog, Nganglam, Pemagatshel. Despite his humble beginnings, Tshering’s journey has led him to achieve academic excellence on an international stage. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Dzongkha from Sherubtse College, Bhutan, and Master of Arts in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis International Business School, Massachusetts, USA, where he was recently honored with an award for Academic Excellence.

Reflecting on his achievement, Tshering humbly shared that he did nothing extraordinary to earn the award. “I did whatever a Bhutanese student would have done in an international education program,” he said. The distinction, he noted, was his pursuit of an MA in International Economics and Finance driven by a strong interest, despite having no prior foundation in these fields.

Before embarking on his academic journey abroad, Tshering was already making strides in his professional career. He worked in the Policy and Planning Division of the erstwhile Ministry of Economic Affairs in Bhutan. This role likely provided him with valuable insights and experiences that enriched his academic endeavors.

Tshering’s story is a testament to the power of determination and passion. His success underscores the potential within each individual, regardless of their background, to achieve remarkable accomplishments on a global scale. As he continues to build on his achievements, Tshering Dhendup remains an inspiring figure for many aspiring students and professionals in Bhutan and beyond.

Despite his busy schedule, Tshering took a breather to converse his journey with Business Bhutan’s Sherab Dorji.

BB: Having received the award, can you highlight the name of the award you received and the significance of the award?

I have been bestowed the Award for Academic Excellence for Master of Arts in International Economics and Finance for my outstanding academic performance. Ms. Maria Mercedes Garcia Fagalde and Mr. Shipeng Ji were the other outstanding academic performers who were also bestowed the Award.

BB: Can you tell our readers about the background of this award? How does one qualify for the award?

To qualify for this Award, students have to demonstrate outstanding performance in Academics throughout the 4-semester-long program that constitutes courses with weightage adding up to 65 credits. The program constitutes hardcore economics and finance courses that are not easy to master and learn everything without hard work and many sacrifices. A recipient must show excellence in all courses.

BB: Being the first Bhutanese to receive the award, share us the journey that has led to receiving the prestigious honor.

If this achievement is anything to be celebrated today, it is not because of my hard work alone. It is equally because of the good prayers of my parents, unwavering support of my wife and daughter, the utmost care I received from my professors, the assistance I received from the school, and the constant encouragement I received from those friends who believed in me.

It was not easy at all, especially, my first semester was the toughest. The toughness came from the fact that I did not have any background in economics and finance at all. What I only had was the keen interest to pursue economics and finance studies. I almost quit it but somewhere in the core of my mind, I knew I was a little stronger than someone who would easily give up. I kept on moving without even sleeping and trying to adapt to the American education system. And here I am today, with this accolade and master degree of my liking. I am proud for myself and for my country.

BB: What are your future plans and commitments?

I am a civil servant working in the Policy and Planning Division of the erstwhile Ministry of Economic Affairs. I received the Fulbright Scholarship to study my master degree in USA. I am committed to remain in the Civil Service and give my best to contribute to the economic development by putting into use whatever I have learnt from my program.

BB: Having received the award what message do you have for fellow citizens or youths?

Bhutan’s education system has prepared us well to adapt and excel in any system and any part of the world. The only thing you must do is put a little more effort. If you bear in mind that you have a King, country and people back home waiting for you to return and make every little contribution for the common goal, you will never fall behind. You will be already achieving your goal.

I always believe that our country is small, but our brains are not. Our country may be poor, but our brains are not. Fellow Bhutanese in the past have already demonstrated that.

BB: Anything to add?

Many people believe that students who pursue higher studies abroad are earning besides attending classes. It would be true with some of them but for me I never put the objective of making dollar a priority. I have dedicated my entire time for studies and did not work even a single minute to money. That way, I was able to catch other fellow students who were intelligent, hardworking and had economics and finance background. I feel proud today because I earned an accolade that money may not be able to buy.