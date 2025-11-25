Fresh Beginnings: Pasakha Vendors Gear Up for New Vegetable Market - Duplicate - [#16963]
Pasakha is set for a new chapter in local trade. Vendors are preparing to open their stalls at the newly inaugurated Pasakha Vegetable Market from December 1, 2025, almost a month after the facility was formally launched by Phuentsholing Thromde on October 31.
Built at a cost of Nu 4.19 million and fully funded by the Royal Government of Bhutan, the market is expected to become a central hub for local produce, improving access to essential goods for Pasakha residents. Construction was handled by M/s Kunchap Jurmey Wangdi Construction, with work starting on May 5 and finishing on September 22. Designed in-house by the Thromde, the facility currently houses seven stalls: one meat shop, one dairy shop, one fruit shop, and four vegetable stalls. This marks the first phase of development, with a second phase planned if demand grows.
With the December opening just weeks away, vendors are busy fitting racks, arranging equipment, and stocking their stalls.
“I am yet to set up the rack in my stall, but I hope to finish soon and start business by December,” said Menuka Rai, who will operate the fruit stall.
Vegetable vendor Jyoti Rai, taking over her mother’s business, is also preparing her stall and installing the racks needed for her produce. Meat vendor Tara Tamang has additional work, including fixing pipelines to make her shop ready.
According to Phuentsholing Thrompon Uttam Kumar Rai, the market was established to provide residents with easier access to essential goods and to relocate vendors who had been selling vegetables in areas not permitted under trade regulations.
“It is expected to enhance convenience for residents and create local employment opportunities,” the Thrompon said, highlighting the market’s role as both a community service and a livelihood booster.
While vendors welcomed the new facility, some raised concerns over high rental fees. Initially, they had expected monthly rent to range between Nu 1,500 and Nu 2,000, but the Thromde set the rate at Nu 5,000 per stall.
Following their appeal, the Thromde Committee approved a temporary concession, reducing rent by Nu 3,000 until June 2026. During this period, vendors will pay Nu 2,000 per month, after which the rent will return to Nu 5,000. Vendors have yet to sign agreements and pay the required security deposit.
Some vendors remain cautious about the market’s long-term viability, pointing to a decline in Pasakha’s population. Many skilled workers from local industries have moved to Dhamdum Industrial Park, reducing the potential customer base for small businesses.
Despite these uncertainties, vendors are grateful to the Thromde for constructing the long-awaited facility. Many expressed hope that the market will serve Pasakha residents well and help them sustain their livelihoods once operations begin in December.

Sangay Rabten
From Thimphu

