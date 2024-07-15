Fresh Air in Bhutan-Mongolian Ties

At the invitation of the President of Mongolia, His Excellency Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Their Majesties the King and Queen, along with their Royal Highnesses, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck and Ugyen Wangchuck, have embarked on a historic State Visit to Mongolia. This visit holds significant importance as it marks the first occasion that a King from Bhutan has visited Mongolia.

Bhutan and Mongolia share numerous cultural similarities, especially noteworthy in the shared histories. In the 17th century, when Tibetans invaded Bhutan, they sought assistance from the Mongols, though the joint forces were ultimately defeated. Furthermore, both nations are strategically positioned between major powers: Bhutan lies between India and China, while Mongolia is nestled between China and Russia. As landlocked countries, both encounter similar challenges and obstacles.

Although diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Mongolia were officially established in 2012, these ties have, for the most part, remained largely symbolic. The scope of collaboration between the two nations has been quite limited, particularly in critical areas such as trade, people-to-people interactions, education, and other forms of bilateral exchange. However, this State Visit is poised to significantly alter these dynamics. By facilitating direct interactions at the highest levels of leadership, this visit promises to breathe new life into the bilateral relationship. The engagement between the heads of state and other high-ranking officials from both countries paves the way for a more substantive and multifaceted partnership. This shift is expected to foster deeper cooperation and understanding, thereby laying the groundwork for more meaningful and productive collaborations in the future.

Both nations recognize the mutual benefits of strengthening their relationship. Bhutan aligns seamlessly with Mongolia’s Third Neighbour Policy, and Ulaanbaatar would have taken note of the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) initiative. Mongolia has observed Bhutan’s young leader actively confronting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen King Jigme articulate visions for the economy, philosophy, technology, medicine, and other fields, inspiring not only his own people but also luminaries in these disciplines. King Jigme’s transformative approach to leadership has redefined traditional concepts, showcasing the principles of 21st-century leadership. Just as the Khans of centuries past emerged as significant figures on the global stage, they see the same in the Wangchuck dynasty.

The State Visit has also culminated in the signing of several memorandums of understanding (MoUs), which are set to serve as the bedrock for future collaborative efforts between Bhutan and Mongolia. These MoUs will provide a structured and strategic road-map toward the realization of mutually identified goals and objectives. As a result of these agreements, it is anticipated that there will be a significant increase in interactions, reciprocal visits, and extensive knowledge-sharing between the two nations. This enhanced level of engagement is expected to fortify and deepen the existing relations, fostering a stronger and more dynamic partnership between Bhutan and Mongolia.

There is a Mongolian proverb. “Do not start if afraid; once begun, do not be afraid.” It simply means, “When you are about to do something, do it without doubt. And then, when you are already doing it, don’t limit yourself.”

Bhutan- Mongolian ties should follow the above saying.