Four NC candidates for Dagana Dzongkhag

Dagana Dzongkhag has four candidates for the upcoming National Council (NC) election. All the candidates pledged to review policies and amend laws in the country.

Birendra Chimoria, 42 from Tshendagang Gewog in Dagana has a Master’s degree in Health and Physical Education, Master’s in Sport Administration and B.Ed Secondary from Samtse College of Education.

Prior to contesting in the NC election, he worked as a teacher and with the  Bhutan Football Federation (BFF),  Woman football and Dagana Sports Association.

Birendra Chimoria pledged to recommend policy for agriculture product enhancement, protection and compensation, to shoulder extra responsibility for the country, propose policy to support domestic tourism and promote other Dzongkhags near the border area as a tourist destination, facilitate common interest of the people, amongst others. 

An incumbent member, Surjaman Thapa, 38 from gesarling gewog holds Bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication from St Joseph’s college, Darjeelling.

The former journalist pledged to review the economic policy and to contribute in direct income generation to the community, promote climate change-resilient modern agriculture, and uplift the community through research, review and consultation, amongst others. 

Tshechu, 39 from Tseza gewog holds  a post-graduate diploma from Royal Institution of Management (RIM). He had served as a teacher for seven years and about five years in the private law firm before joining politics.

Tshechu pledged to review and amend national laws and policies, to uphold the security and sovereignty of the country in accordance with the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

He also pledged to serve as a constant bridge between the government and the Local Government (LG) to identify legislative and policy issues through timely consultation with the public of Dagana, facilitate timely completion of the developmental activities prioritized in the five-year plan in coordination and consultation with the Dzongkhag and LG, amongst others.

Dawa, 41 from Drujeygang gewog has a bachelor of science in information and technology from university of Canberra  and  Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Royal Institute of Management (RIM).

Dawa had worked with the Natural Resources Development Corporation Limited (NRDCL) as an IT manager for the past nine years. Later he was a manager with Infra for  three years. He also worked as an instructor for six months at the De-suung Skilling Programme (DSP).

With the slogan “It’s time to change,”  Dawa pledged to reduce corruption, change the rules with the needs and upgrade the technology.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu

