Forging the Future: The Responsibilities of the Pioneers

Around 2,000 Gyalsups have embarked on a transformative journey at the four Gyalsung Centers, where they are being guided and nurtured by hundreds of experts across various disciplines. This is a unique and precious opportunity for all involved—whether Gyalsups, trainers, chefs, or staff—because they are the pioneers, the first to take part in this historic initiative.

Upon completing their training, these Gyalsups will not merely be graduates of a program—they will emerge as the embodiment of a brand, the ambassadors of a vision. This transformation won’t happen overnight. It will be the culmination of months of rigorous training, mentorship, and personal growth, shaped by dedicated teachers, instructors, and staff within the Gyalsung Centers. These teams play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the young Bhutanese citizens.

We are aware that outcomes do not always align with expectations—sometimes due to the disconnect between policies and their execution. But we are confident that the teams selected for this program are not only highly skilled but also deeply aligned with His Majesty’s vision. They will be equipped to inspire, connect, and communicate with our youth, fully aware of the immense responsibility they carry. Their commitment to excellence will not only meet but surpass the expectations of the Gyalsups.

As the first to walk this path, these teams are setting the foundation for the future. They will establish trends, define standards, and pave the way for all those who will follow. Their decisions, actions, and successes will shape the trajectory of the Gyalsung program.

When the first cohort of Gyalsups graduates, they will stand as symbols of this new era—ambassadors of progress and pride. Their families and communities will inevitably ask: Has my daughter gained independence? What skills has my son developed? Has he absorbed the values we cherish? Their stories will either ignite inspiration in those waiting for their turn or sow doubt. Some are already waiting to see the transformation in their children.

This places an even greater responsibility on the teams at the centers, for the Gyalsups will become a reflection of what they have been taught. As His Majesty has profoundly stated: “We are not going to leave anything to chance—everything is going to be by design. It is providence.” Nothing at these training centers should be left to chance. And there should be no room for complacency.

Beyond the walls of the centers, every Bhutanese, especially the families of the Gyalsups, have a critical role to play. Together, we are shaping young Bhutanese who will be disciplined, skilled, independent, united, and driven—ready to seize the opportunities of the 21st century. It should not be looked at as a journey of only the Gyalsups participating in the trainings and their families. It is a transformative journey of the nation, where the teams at the training centers shoulder immense responsibilities.