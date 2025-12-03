For Healthy Herds, Prosperous Farms: Groundbreaking Biosecurity Initiative Launched

The Livestock Sector of Tsirang Dzongkhag has unveiled a comprehensive livestock farm biosecurity program designed to bolster disease prevention and enhance farm-level resilience. Supported by the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) and the Building Resilient Commercial Smallholder Agriculture (BRECSA) project, the initiative represents a strategic investment in one of Tsirang’s most vital economic sectors.

Tsirang, known for its fertile soils, temperate climate, and strong agricultural traditions, has long been a major contributor to Bhutan’s livestock and horticultural production. The dzongkhag’s rural population relies heavily on small-scale and commercial livestock farming, encompassing dairy, poultry, piggery, and other animal husbandry activities. Livestock not only serves as a primary source of household income but also underpins local nutrition, food security, and market supply chains. Any disruption in animal health, therefore, can have cascading impacts on livelihoods and the broader economy.

Recognizing these risks, the new biosecurity program adopts a cost-sharing model that fosters joint responsibility between the government and farmers. Under this scheme, the Livestock Sector provides essential construction materials—including chain-link fencing, angle posts, and cement—while farmers contribute sand, gravel, nails, and key biosecurity installations such as foot and tyre dips, farm signage, and controlled access points.

A livestock official from Tsirang emphasized the significance of this shared approach:

“When farmers invest in a portion of the materials, it creates real ownership. Biosecurity is most effective when the community sees it as a collective responsibility, not just a government intervention.”

The program aims to strengthen farm perimeters, restrict unauthorized access, improve sanitation practices, and promote scientifically established procedures to prevent the spread of disease among animals. This comes at a critical time, as recurring outbreaks—particularly among poultry and cattle—have posed significant challenges to southern dzongkhags, threatening productivity and household income.

Local farmers involved in the program expressed optimism about its potential impact. One beneficiary said, “This program gives us confidence. With better fencing and properly installed foot dips, we can protect our animals and avoid the losses we faced before.” Such grassroots engagement is central to building sustainable resilience in the livestock sector.

Officials note that the initiative is expected to significantly reduce disease incidence, improve livestock health, and increase productivity. By extension, it will strengthen household incomes and contribute to broader food security objectives. A senior officer from the Dzongkhag Livestock Sector highlighted the strategic importance of the program:

“Tsirang’s livestock industry is growing rapidly. Strengthening biosecurity today ensures that our farmers can scale up safely, maintain healthier herds and flocks, and contribute to Bhutan’s national food security goals.”

The program is being implemented in phases across multiple gewogs, with priority given to villages that have high livestock density or are particularly vulnerable to disease outbreaks. Continuous monitoring, farmer training, and community participation are integral components of the initiative, ensuring that biosecurity practices are not only established but maintained over time.

Beyond immediate disease prevention, the program reflects a larger vision for Tsirang as a hub for sustainable livestock and agriculture. By safeguarding animal health and promoting responsible farming practices, the initiative enhances rural resilience, reduces economic vulnerability, and strengthens the dzongkhag’s contribution to Bhutan’s agricultural economy.

As Tsirang continues to evolve into a major livestock and agriculture center, the adoption of structured biosecurity frameworks positions the dzongkhag as a model for other regions seeking to modernize their livestock sectors. Strengthened biosecurity measures not only protect animals and livelihoods but also reinforce community confidence, ensuring that farmers can invest in growth, productivity, and long-term sustainability.

With livestock forming the backbone of Tsirang’s rural economy, initiatives like this are crucial for maintaining the dzongkhag’s food systems, supporting market supply, and securing the livelihoods of thousands of households who depend on animal husbandry. By combining government support with community responsibility, Tsirang is taking a proactive step toward a safer, healthier, and more resilient livestock sector.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu