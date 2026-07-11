For a Place in the History Books

Sonam Choden is aiming to make history by becoming the first woman to contest and potentially serve as the Thrompon of Thimphu, bringing with her more than 18 years of experience spanning media, strategic communication, public relations, leadership and rural enterprise development.

She is one of two candidates contesting the Thimphu Thrompon election scheduled for 15 July 2026, in a race that could mark a significant milestone for women’s political participation in Bhutan.

Campaigning under the theme “Basics and Beautification Together for Thimphu,” Sonam Choden has placed improving essential municipal services and enhancing the overall quality of life in the capital at the centre of her campaign. She says her vision is to build a city where efficient basic services and thoughtful urban development go hand in hand.

Her priorities include strengthening water supply systems, improving roads, enhancing waste management, expanding parking facilities and creating a cleaner, greener and more aesthetically appealing Thimphu. She believes that a well-managed city must not only address the daily needs of residents but also preserve its identity and attractiveness as the country’s capital.

“I believe Thimphu needs leadership that delivers the basics while also caring for beautification. Women’s participation ensures that development decisions consider families, communities and the lived experiences of residents,” she said.

Before entering electoral politics, Sonam Choden built a diverse professional career across journalism, development and public administration. She began her career as a reporter with the Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS), where she later served as Regional Head. Her years in journalism gave her extensive experience in public communication, community engagement and understanding the concerns of people across different parts of the country.

She later joined the World Wildlife Fund’s Living Himalayas initiative as Communication Officer, where she coordinated communication activities across Bhutan, India and Nepal. The role exposed her to regional collaboration, environmental conservation and the importance of effective communication in achieving development goals.

Sonam Choden was also part of the founding management team of the Business Opportunity and Information Centre under the former Ministry of Economic Affairs. She later served as Deputy Director, Public Relations and Company Secretary of the Rural Enterprise Development Corporation Limited (REDCL), working closely with rural entrepreneurs and small businesses.

During the transition from the Business Opportunity and Information Centre to REDCL, she led efforts to restore critical services for rural entrepreneurs within seven months after 99 percent of the organisation’s staff had resigned. She says the experience strengthened her ability to manage change, rebuild institutions and deliver results under challenging circumstances.

Holding a Master of Business Administration in Leadership from Australia, Sonam Choden brings more than 13 years of management experience. She believes her professional journey has prepared her to bridge communication between government agencies, the private sector and communities while promoting transparent, evidence-based and people-centred decision-making.

Her candidacy comes at a time when Bhutan continues to focus on improving women’s representation in leadership and elected offices.

Meanwhile, data from the National Statistics Bureau and UN Women, show that women currently hold 12.77 percent of elected positions in local government deliberative bodies. In the 2021 local government elections, women won 177 of the 1,437 available seats, including nine gups, 22 mangmis and 146 gewog tshogpas.

Despite these improvements, women’s participation as candidates remains low. A Helvetas Bhutan survey found that while 72.8 percent of women participate as voters, only two percent have ever contested an election at any level.

National Council Chairperson Sangay Dorji has also highlighted the persistent gender gap in political representation, noting that women remain significantly underrepresented in Parliament and local government leadership positions.

Election records show that no woman has previously contested the Thimphu Thrompon election. During the 2021 thromde elections in Thimphu, Phuentshogling and Gelephu, 35 candidates contested, including nine women. Four women were elected as Thromde Tshogpas, but all previous Thrompon contests have featured only male candidates.

If elected, Sonam Choden would become the first woman to serve as Thrompon of Thimphu, breaking a longstanding barrier in Bhutan’s local governance landscape.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu