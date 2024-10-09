For a New Era of Research and Education
The panel session at the Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) centered on the intersection of education, science, and innovation in a global context, with a particular focus on Bhutan’s role and potential in advancing these fields. Key themes included the importance of educational infrastructure, the internationalization of universities, the impact of emerging technologies, and the integration of cybersecurity in modern developments.

Eugene Demler, Professor of Physics at ETH Zurich, highlighted the importance of identifying and prioritizing emerging technologies that can drive significant impact, such as quantum computing and advanced data transmission. He advised Bhutanese institutions to focus on fields with transformative potential rather than those approaching their physical or theoretical limits.

Oznur Bell, CEO of Constructor Knowledge and Chancellor of CUB, shared strategies for Bhutanese universities to attract international students by blending global education practices with local traditions, particularly the Gross National Happiness (GNH) philosophy. He suggested implementing short-term exchange programs, dual degrees, and leveraging digitalization through virtual and online learning to enhance internationalization. Bell also emphasized the importance of strong global partnerships with industry and other universities, positioning Bhutan as a top destination for students seeking holistic education that nurtures personal growth and well-being.

Kevin Reed, Chief Information Security Officer at Acronis and Head of Acronis Threat Research, stressed the pivotal role of IT infrastructure in developing Gelephu Mindfulness City. He emphasized that modern cities depend heavily on robust information technology systems and highlighted the associated cybersecurity risks. Reed underscored the necessity of continuous education and training to build resilient defenses, noting that human factors are crucial in cybersecurity—a concept aligned with Buddhist principles of continuous learning and adaptation.

Serg Bell, Founder of Constructor Group and a tech entrepreneur and investor, advocated for increased government funding in science and research, highlighting the long-term economic benefits and societal impacts. He emphasized that investments in science education produce skilled individuals who contribute significantly across various sectors, beyond academia. Bell stressed that sustained financial support for scientific endeavors is essential for addressing global challenges and fostering innovation.

Key takeaways from the discussion included the need to prioritize fields like quantum computing and advanced data transmission to drive future innovation, attract international students by integrating global education practices with Bhutan’s unique cultural values, develop resilient IT infrastructures to mitigate cybersecurity risks in smart city projects, and increase funding for scientific research to spur economic growth and societal advancement. The panel also highlighted the importance of combining academic excellence with personal growth and well-being to create attractive educational environments for international students.

By Dechen Tshomo, Thimphu

