For a Legacy

The second session of the Fourth Parliament has officially commenced, marking the beginning of an important business session. As discussions unfold, it has become clear that there are several pressing issues that need to be addressed, ranging from employment concerns to economic challenges. These matters will undoubtedly require careful deliberation and resolution. However, what ultimately matters is the legacy that will emerge from this sitting—how effectively these issues are tackled and what lasting impact this session will have on the country’s future development and governance. The decisions made now will shape the trajectory of Bhutan’s progress in its following years.

As we work towards achieving the goals outlined in the ambitious 13th Five-Year Plan, it has become increasingly evident that the resources available to us are limited. Despite our aspirations for progress and development, we are faced with the harsh reality that we do not have sufficient resources to even meet some of the most basic infrastructural needs. For example, there are communities in Bhutan that still lack essential facilities such as black-topped roads, which are fundamental for transportation and economic connectivity. This highlights a significant gap between our ambitions and the resources required to turn these plans into tangible outcomes.

As highlighted by some parliamentarians, setting clear priorities has become an urgent necessity in these challenging times. With limited resources and growing demands, it has become clear that we must carefully assess and re-evaluate our commitments. Some of the pledges and promises made, though important, may need to be adjusted or deferred in the interest of the country’s long-term welfare. This may involve difficult sacrifices, but it is essential to ensure that the resources we have are allocated in a way that addresses the most pressing needs and secures a stable and prosperous future for all citizens. By prioritizing the overall good of the nation, we can ensure that our decisions today contribute to sustainable progress and equitable development for generations to come.

But the question remains: What do we cut, and how do we prioritize? These are critical decisions that our elected leaders must thoroughly deliberate and address. It is essential that such discussions are held with great care and attention, focusing not only on immediate needs but also on the long-term benefits for the entire nation. While politics should ideally take a backseat when framing policies, this moment calls for unity and collaboration across party lines. It is a time when all leaders must come together, setting aside partisan differences, to make decisions that will serve the greater good. By doing so, this session could leave behind a powerful legacy—one defined by pragmatic, future-oriented solutions that prioritize the nation’s well-being over short-term political gains. This approach will demonstrate the strength of our democracy and the commitment of our leaders to the country’s long-term prosperity.