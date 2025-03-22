For a Legacy

It is both inspiring and humbling to learn that Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) has garnered 23 proposals from revered Buddhist spiritual leaders, each envisioning the creation of monasteries, temples, and other sacred structures. This marks a monumental moment for our nation—a moment where the very essence of who we are as a people is reflected in the future we are building. If there is one defining element that sets us apart from the rest of the world and paints Bhutan with a unique hue, it is our unparalleled spiritual heritage—Vajrayana Buddhism.

But have we, as a nation, truly tapped into the depths of this spiritual wealth? Have we savored it, not just from the surface, but from its very core? No doubt, we have marketed this extraordinary tradition to the world. Yet, as we stand at the crossroads of progress, the question remains: have we fully immersed ourselves in its profound depths? Have we truly tasted the nectar of Vajrayana Buddhism the way it was meant to be experienced, savored, and understood?

We cannot stand on the sidelines of our own spiritual journey. We must not merely observe the beauty of Vajrayana Buddhism from a distance, but become living embodiments of it. When we speak of our heritage, we must speak not from theory, but from lived experience, from a deep and genuine understanding of the transformative power it holds.

We ought to immerse ourselves in the true essence of what makes us unique, to internalize and live that wisdom in every breath, every action. In doing so, we align ourselves with the soul of our nation and the profound teachings that have guided us for centuries.

Gelephu Mindfulness City is that platform, a sanctuary where we can honor our spiritual heritage in its truest form. It is a space where the essence of Vajrayana Buddhism can be both preserved and transformed, where we can return to the heart of what makes Bhutan special, and from that place of deep authenticity, share it with the world. The time is now to do justice to our heritage, to honor it, and to propound its unique principles with the same reverence with which we hold it in our hearts.

To learn that our spiritual leaders are taking steps ahead fills the heart with great promise and reverence. In ways both profound and transformative, Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) is not merely a development—it is intricately woven into the very fabric of our spiritual heritage. The threads of Vajrayana Buddhism run deep, and though we may not yet have fully witnessed its boundless strength, we certainly feel its powerful energy reverberating through our lives.

It is in our hands to harness this energy and utilize it with unwavering determination and tireless effort, transform potential to possibility and make GMC the Vajrayana Capital of the World.

This is no fleeting dream, but a vision rooted in the very essence of who we are, one that is destined to be realized. Through faith, perseverance, and divine guidance, we shall witness the unfolding of this sacred vision, where the eternal light of Vajrayana Buddhism will shine not only in Bhutan but across the entire world. And in that moment, we will stand as witnesses to a divine legacy, fulfilled.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu