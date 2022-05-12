Football Ground Gallery of CLCS in Taktse inaugurated

The construction of Football Ground Gallery, site drain, bench and sitting area have been completed at a cost of about Nu 10mn

The newly constructed Football ground Gallery of the College of Language and Culture Studies (CLCS) in Trongsa was inaugurated by Lungtaen Jyatsho, the President CLCS, and officials from the Embassy of India in Bhutan on Friday 6th May.

The College of Language and Culture Studies (CLCS), established in 1961 at Semtokha in Thimphu, was later relocated to Taktse in Trongsa, and is the premier institute for higher learning in the field of language and culture in Bhutan.

The College was built during the 10th Five Year Plan with the financial aid of over Nu 700mn by the Government of India. It offers a number of diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

With the growing number of students, construction of additional staff residential facilities and further development of existing sports complex were planned in the 12th Five Year Plan through GoI Project Tied Assistance. The completion of the full project entails a cost of Nu 63.948mn.

The construction of the Football Ground Gallery, site drain, bench and sitting area have been completed at a cost of about Nu 10mn.

The newly upgraded sports facilities are expected to provide enhanced opportunities for wholesome development of the students.

The construction of staff residences is scheduled to be complete by July 2022.

The Embassy of India thanks the Gross National Happiness Commission, Royal University of Bhutan, the local administrations of Trongsa, Project Contractors, Engineers and workers for their support in making this project a success.

“Government of India is committed to further its development partnership with the Royal Government of Bhutan for the wellbeing and prosperity of the region,” states the press release from the Embassy of India in Thimphu.

Yenten Thinley from Thimphu