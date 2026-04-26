Food Markets Stabilize Post-GST as Early Price Volatility Eases

Bhutan’s food markets are beginning to stabilize following the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), with new data showing that initial price volatility is easing across most categories. While early concerns pointed to widespread inflation, the latest analysis suggests a more measured transition, with only a few essential commodities continuing to face upward pressure.

The findings come from the latest Market Price Information (MPI) quarterly report by the Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA), covering the period from December 2025 to Marc 2026. According to officials, the feared broad-based price surge has not materialized. Instead, the market is undergoing a gradual adjustment, with prices stabilizing overall while some categories experience targeted stress.

February 2026, the first full month reflecting post-GST pricing, recorded noticeable increases across several categories compared to December. However, by March, many of these increases had moderated or reversed, suggesting that the initial spikes were temporary rather than structural.

Staple commodities illustrate this trend clearly. Rice prices remained broadly stable, with fluctuations ranging between a 7.07 percent decline and a 7.97 percent increase depending on brand. By March, several varieties showed modest corrections, indicating that early price increases were not sustained.

Flour and pulses demonstrated even stronger stability, with price movements largely confined within a narrow band of around ±2 percent. Analysts note that this consistency has helped anchor overall food price stability during the GST transition by ensuring that essential staples remain predictable and accessible.

Packaged foods also showed minimal disruption. Popular instant noodle brands such as Koka, Wai Wai, and Maggi recorded price increases of less than three percent over the four-month period, with almost no movement between February and March. This suggests that prices in this category have largely adjusted to the new tax regime and are unlikely to fluctuate significantly in the near term.

Dairy products, however, presented a mixed picture. Butter prices declined by as much as 7.58 percent, while paneer rose by over six percent and continued to increase into March. Milk prices remained largely unchanged. Analysts say these variations reflect differences in supply chains and cost structures rather than systemic inflation.

The most significant outlier remains edible oils, which recorded the highest and most sustained price increases. Prices for major brands rose by up to 15.65 percent between December and March and continued climbing beyond February—unlike most other categories that showed signs of correction. Experts attribute this trend primarily to external factors, including rising global prices and import costs, rather than GST alone.

“Edible oils are heavily import-dependent, so domestic prices are closely tied to international markets,” an analyst explained. “This trend is more about global price movements than tax changes.”

Eggs represent another area of concern. Prices for locally produced eggs increased by 11.59 percent over the review period and continued to rise into March. This sustained increase points to underlying supply-side constraints rather than short-term tax-related adjustments.

“The continued rise in egg prices suggests structural issues in production or supply,” a CCAA official said, noting that the trend may require targeted policy intervention.

Other food categories showed mixed but generally stabilizing patterns. Beverages and condiments recorded both increases and declines—sugar and salt rose modestly, while tea and coffee prices fell overall. Tea, in particular, saw a notable correction between February and March, reversing earlier gains.

Meat and fish prices remained largely stable, fluctuating within a narrow range. However, certain items such as local beef with bone recorded increases in March, indicating the need for continued monitoring.Fish prices, on the other hand, showed minimal change, reflecting stable supply conditions.

Overall, the data reveal three distinct pricing patterns: categories that experienced gradual increases, those that peaked in February before correcting in March, and those that remained consistently stable throughout. This variation highlights the complexity of market adjustment following a major tax reform, with different sectors responding at different speeds depending on supply chains, import dependence, and consumer demand.

The February data captured the immediate shock of GST implementation. March reflects the beginning of market correction, showing that the system is gradually moving toward equilibrium.

The absence of widespread inflation across essential food items is being viewed as a positive outcome. While initial concerns about GST-driven price surges were valid, the data suggest that such effects have been limited in both scope and duration.

However, continued increases in key commodities like edible oils and eggs underscore the need for vigilance. Analysts emphasize that maintaining stability will require targeted interventions in sectors vulnerable to external shocks or domestic supply constraints.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu