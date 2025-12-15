FMCL Launches Local “Atta” Production Drive to Crush Import Dependence

The Farm Machinery Corporation Limited (FMCL) has begun processing locally produced wheat flour (atta) in a major effort to reduce imports and promote Bhutanese-grown products. The new milling facility, located in Bumthang, is now fully installed and officially operational, marking a significant step toward strengthening domestic food production.

FMCL is sourcing wheat directly from Bhutanese farmers and milling it into fine “Kapchhe” (wheat flour atta). The freshly processed, packaged flour will soon be made available through Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited (FCBL) outlets across the country. The facility was established at a cost of about Nu 9.1 million, covering both machinery and warehouse construction, with funding support from the Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP).

Installation began in August, and wheat flour processing officially commenced on 3 December 2025. The initiative is a collaboration between FMCL and FCBL—FMCL oversees wheat collection, milling, and packaging, while FCBL manages distribution and marketing.

Given that atta has become an essential cereal in Bhutanese households, FMCL officials say the project aims to meet national demand with a local alternative. The Officiating Deputy Marketing Manager, Dorji Khandu, emphasized that the intention is not to compete with international brands but to encourage the consumption of homegrown products. “This is mainly to reduce imports and offer a Bhutanese taste, but never to compete with international products,” he said.

Wheat is one of Bhutan’s six priority crops, and the new plant processes fine atta flour in pack sizes ranging from 1 to 5 kg, along with additional residual flour products. Bumthang was chosen as the processing site because it is the country’s highest wheat-producing dzongkhag.

According to the Integrated Agriculture and Livestock Census of Bhutan 2025, Bumthang produced 156.94 metric tons of wheat in 2023 from a sown area of 1,569.37 acres. Wheat cultivation in the dzongkhag has gradually expanded, reflecting its increasing importance both as a staple food and as a source of income for farmers. Another survey indicates that about 453 farmers cultivate wheat across 352.93 acres in Bumthang, producing an estimated 165.65 metric tons. Nationwide, the Statistical Yearbook of Bhutan 2025 reports that Bhutan harvested about 1,843 metric tons of wheat in 2024, yielding approximately 839 metric tons of usable grain.

Under the new arrangement, FMCL operates the milling facility while FCBL distributes the finished product to Gyalsung Academies and other distribution centers. Depending on demand, FMCL plans to establish similar wheat processing facilities in other dzongkhags. The Corporation also intends to begin producing maida in its next phase of expansion.

Reducing import dependence remains a key motivation. In 2022, Bhutan imported approximately USD 2.32 million worth of wheat flour from India, making Bhutan the 150th largest global importer of wheat flour. India remains Bhutan’s primary supplier, and imported flour continues to play an important role in supporting food security and serving bakeries and food producers nationwide.

FMCL encourages the public to try Bhutanese-produced atta and provide feedback to help refine and improve the product. The corporation believes that with public support, local wheat processing can grow into a reliable, sustainable contributor to national food security and rural livelihoods.

Sangay Rabten

From Thimphu