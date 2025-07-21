Fishery Development Sparks Concerns for Chaskar’s Paddy Fields

Farmers in the upper Chaskar area of Chuzagang Gewog, Sarpang, are raising urgent concerns over an acute shortage of irrigation water that now threatens the cultivation of their primary staple crop—paddy rice. With the peak planting season drawing to a close, many fear that large portions of their fields may remain fallow this year if immediate solutions are not found.

Local farmers attribute the current water scarcity to the recent establishment of a fishery pond located at the headwaters of their main irrigation source, the Masanikhola stream, approximately 2.5 kilometers from the village. Despite earlier appeals to authorities to prevent the development of such fisheries near critical water sources, farmers say their concerns were not adequately addressed.

According to Pingay Prasad Phuyel, nearly 70% of the paddy transplantation work has already been completed, but the remaining cultivation is now at risk due to insufficient water. He explained that tractor operators and farm laborers are hesitant to continue working when the lack of irrigation makes cultivation unfeasible and unprofitable. “Without enough water for irrigation, tractor operators are unwilling to come and till the fields,” he said, highlighting the severe implications for this year’s harvest.

Farmers argue that while a portion of the fishery’s water could potentially be diverted to the paddy fields, persistent seepage issues within the fish ponds prevent any meaningful water release downstream.

Dasarath Acharya, another affected farmer, noted that such water shortages were rare in previous years before the fishery pond was approved and constructed. “We do not know who authorized the fishery, knowing that it would affect paddy transplantation,” he said. He stressed that coordinating fishery operations to avoid overlap with the critical planting season could have prevented the conflict.

Rakesh Dungana added that villagers had previously raised the issue with the Gewog Administration, requesting that water be released early enough to support timely paddy cultivation.

Puspa Raj Dahal expressed further concern over the compounded impact of an already reduced stream flow, which has worsened due to below-average rainfall this season. “Rice is our main food crop, and we will have to plant paddy by any means possible. We are worried this year’s fields may remain fallow,” he said.

Farmers are now calling on local authorities to urgently explore alternative water sources to safeguard future cultivation cycles. The disputed fishery ponds lie along the Masanikhola stream on government land at the boundary between Serzhong and Chuzagang Gewogs, further complicating jurisdiction and accountability.

When approached for comment, Sangay Jamtsho, a fishery owner from Barshong village, stated that he has no intention of restricting farmers’ access to water. He explained that the drought has significantly reduced the stream’s volume, affecting his operations as well. “I manage only one of nine ponds and I am worried I might not be able to continue the fishery due to water scarcity,” he said.

Chuzagang Gup Karma Tshering confirmed that Masanikhola is a perennial stream that usually flows sufficiently during the monsoon. However, a recent site visit revealed that the stream has nearly dried up due to prolonged drought conditions. He clarified that Chuzagang Gewog does not have direct jurisdiction over the stream, as it falls within Serzhong Gewog’s administrative boundary. The Gup added that the Serzhong Gup and Mangmi have been informed to investigate and intervene as needed.

Meanwhile, Gelephu Member of Parliament Harka Singh Tamang emphasized that resolving the issue requires effective coordination between the relevant Gewogs and stakeholders. He noted, however, that he has not yet received any formal communication regarding the matter.

As the threat of uncultivated fields looms large, farmers, local leaders, and affected communities are urging immediate action to mitigate the water crisis and protect the livelihoods that depend on paddy cultivation.

