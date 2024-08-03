First online Dzongkha learning platform signs MoU with DCDD

In a very significant move for the promotion and enhance learning avenues of Bhutan’s national language, the first Dzongkha online learning platform signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development (DCDD) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) on August 2, 2024.

Through this new MoU, the DCDD and Educare Skill are set to provide a wealth of digital content in Dzongkha that is both visually appealing and educationally enriching. This initiative is designed to complement and support the efforts of various stakeholders, particularly the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, in broadening the learning opportunities available for Bhutanese children in their national language.

During the launch, Minister Tshering of the Home Affairs Ministry stated that the signing of the MoU is a significant step in promoting and learning Dzongkha in the country, especially for the youth who are more inclined towards the English language. The Minister said, “We are all aware that today’s youth are more into YouTube, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Such a platform will play a vital role in addressing these developments.”

The Minister also highlighted that the signing of the MoU with Educare Skill for the Dzongkha online learning platform will not only help promote the Dzongkha language but will also engage the youth with its appealing content.

Meanwhile, iBEST launched “Educare Skill,” a pioneering online learning platform with the primary goal of developing complementary and supplementary educational content for Bhutanese children while supporting the broader vision and efforts of the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB). Since the national language, Dzongkha, is at risk of weakening, Educare Skill’s content is exclusively in Dzongkha.

The Director of DCDD, Nagtsho Dorji, said, “Our department has been working closely with Educare Skill, and all the content is based on the current needs and aligned with curriculum.” Additionally, the Director mentioned that all the content on the platform is developed by Bhutanese experts and youth after detailed consultations and need analysis, which will definitely help in learning Dzongkha.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Educare Skill, Tharchen, said, “With every child having access to a phone and the internet, I hope the platform will at least spark their interest in learning Dzongkha.” Tharchen added that the platform has been developed with latest technology to meet the needs of the 21st century and that children will definitely engage with it.

Over the past four years, more than 100 Bhutanese professionals and youth have worked on various aspects of the project. The CEO of Educare Skill, Tharchen, said that they are also developing content related to Dzongkha subjects for students from primary to 12th grade in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including online courses leading to certification.

“We will do everything possible to assist in our own small ways to fulfill His Majesty’s aspirations for the 21st Century Economic Road Map. Educare Skill will strive to play a pivotal role by providing skills and education to all groups of people,” Tharchen said.

The DCDD has officially endorsed Educare Skill as the “National Online Dzongkha Learning Platform.” This endorsement is accompanied by a call for parents to register to Educare Skill to facilitate their children’s learning of Dzongkha.

To ensure widespread access, the DCDD will support free access to this platform for children in Bhutan during the pilot phase, covering the months of August, September, and October 2024. This support will extend to children aged 3 and above, as well as students from Class PP to Class 4.

The pilot phase will provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of the platform, with potential plans to extend free access to a broader group of students and other target beneficiary based on its success.

In addition to offering free access, all content produced by Educare Skill will undergo rigorous review by the DCDD. Furthermore, Educare Skill will host a national-level competition aimed at promoting Dzongkha among students from Class IX to Class XII.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu