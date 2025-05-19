First batch of guides complete competency test

DoT director says it is to make Bhutanese guides the finest in the world.

The Department of Tourism (DoT) has officially launched the mandatory competency test for all licensed tourist guides, with the first cohort successfully completing the assessment on the 14th of May, 2025, marking a new chapter in professional development for the guardians of our national story.

While a few dissenting voices have emerged, questioning the intent behind the initiative, Director of the DoT, Damchoe Rinzin, offered said the competency test is not a tool of punishment, but a gateway to growth. It is not designed to discredit, but to empower — to identify areas for improvement and offer Bhutanese guides a structured platform to refine their craft.

“This is about raising the bar,” Damchoe emphasized. “Our aim is to make Bhutanese guides among the finest in the world — individuals whose skill, knowledge, and passion will not only enhance every visitor’s experience but also become a magnet drawing more travelers to the Kingdom.”

According to the director, it is a journey towards growth and further development. Its purpose is not to diminish the efforts of guides, but to illuminate the path toward excellence. Through this assessment, the DoT seeks not to criticize, but to uncover the subtle gaps in skills — and more importantly, to provide the support needed to bridge them.

“Our guides are already doing well — they are the heartbeat of our service, the face of our mission. But we do not strive for adequacy; we aim for greatness. We envision a future where our guides are not just good, but among the finest in the world — professionals who exude confidence, master their craft, and deliver unforgettable experiences,” he said.

The director added that DoT wants the guides to stand tall, proud of their capabilities, aware of their value, and empowered to keep growing. “This journey of skill enhancement will not only uplift their confidence but will leave a lasting imprint on the quality of service they offer.”

“Given the pivotal role our guides play in shaping impressions and inspiring journeys, investing in their continuous development is not just important, it is essential,” he added.

Damchoe underlined that when Bhutan speaks of “High Value tourism,” it is not merely about the destinations showcased. “It is about the depth of experience we offer at every touchpoint. Every element, every interaction, every service must reflect that same standard of excellence. And at the very heart of this experience are our guides.”

“Our guides are not just facilitators; they are storytellers, and custodians of Bhutan’s soul. Tourists already sing praises of the warmth, knowledge, and professionalism our guides bring — they are often the most memorable part of a visitor’s journey,” he added.

Underlining that Bhutanese guides have the potential to become one of the greatest draws to Bhutan, the director called them as the “face of Bhutan’s tourism.” “In their hands lies the power to transform a visit into a lifelong memory. If we are to uphold the banner of High Value tourism, then our guides must not only meet that promise — they must embody it.”

In the inaugural round of the competency test, a total of 66 guides stepped forward to embrace this transformative initiative. Among them were 62 men and two women, representing a wide range of educational backgrounds and professional experiences. Of these, 36 guides held a Bachelor’s degree, 20 had completed their Higher Secondary education (Class XI–XII), and seven held the distinction of a Master’s degree.

Professionally, 56 of the participants were licensed cultural guides, while the remaining 10 specialized in trekking. Despite their active involvement in Bhutan’s tourism landscape, the majority of these guides had not attended a refresher course in the past three years. Only a handful had participated in such trainings between 2022 and 2024, highlighting a critical gap in ongoing professional development — a gap this new competency test seeks to address.

Speaking to Business Bhutan, Tshering Wangchuk, one of the guides who undertook the assessment, described the experience as deeply educational. “It was enlightening,” he said. “The test helped me recognize where I stand and where I can grow. It’s a powerful tool for anyone serious about their career.”

Echoing this sentiment, fellow guide Sangay Rinchen emphasized the collective benefit of the initiative. “This isn’t just about personal gain,” he said. “It is crucial that all guides go through such a process. It opens our eyes to the areas we need to improve, and in doing so, it allows us to serve our guests — and our country — with greater integrity and skill.”

These voices reflect a shared understanding: that the competency test is more than an evaluation — it is a call to elevate Bhutanese guiding to new heights, setting a benchmark for excellence in global tourism.

Meanwhile, the competency test also served as a valuable platform for guides to voice their perspectives and offer constructive feedback to the Department of Tourism (DoT). Many took the opportunity to share their insights, not only on the test itself but also on the broader challenges and aspirations within the guiding profession.

One of the most recurring suggestions was the need to institutionalize an annual guide conference — a dedicated forum where guides from across the country could come together to share experiences, exchange knowledge, and collectively shape the future of their profession. There was also a strong call for the introduction of comprehensive insurance schemes and welfare benefits, recognizing the physical demands and uncertainties that often accompany the life of a guide.

Guides also emphasized the importance of regular training programs and refresher courses, which they saw as essential to keeping their skills sharp and relevant in a rapidly evolving tourism landscape. Beyond technical training, however, many felt that there was a pressing need to enhance the public perception and professional status of guides — to elevate their role in society and underscore their importance as cultural ambassadors of Bhutan.

Other key recommendations included the creation of networking platforms to foster collaboration among guides, the need for greater industry recognition and job security, and a stronger voice in tourism policy and planning processes. Many also advocated for the introduction of performance-based incentives, which they believed would not only reward excellence but inspire a culture of continual improvement.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu