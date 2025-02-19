Finance Ministry to Take Action Against Misuse of Pool Vehicles

In a move to curb the misuse of government property, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has issued a directive to all government agencies to immediately withdraw pool vehicles assigned to officials at the position levels of Specialist, P1, and below.

According to the Ministry, it has come to its notice that officials not entitled to designated vehicles are misusing pool vehicles as designated transport, in contravention of the Pay Structure Reform Act of Bhutan 2022.

This practice not only constitutes a gross misuse of government property but also represents a serious violation of the code of conduct expected of responsible officials.

The Finance Ministry has emphasized that all pool vehicles must strictly adhere to Section 7 of the Property Management Rule 2022, which outlines the guidelines for the management and use of pool vehicles.

The guidelines include the following:

Pool vehicles shall be pooled under the respective Head Office or agency and shall not be assigned to individual officials.

Pool vehicles shall be parked in designated office parking areas and not in the residential compounds of drivers or other officials.

Only appointed professional drivers shall operate pool vehicles, and they must carry their driving licenses while operating the vehicles.

In the absence of a driver or during emergencies, the Transport Officer may permit an official with a valid driving license to drive the pool vehicle, but only with prior approval from the Head of the Agency, as per the Property Management Rule 2022.

The Ministry has directed all government agencies to strictly enforce these guidelines and withdraw any pool vehicles that have been inappropriately assigned to officials at the position levels of Specialist, P1, and below.

“This is a serious matter that requires immediate attention,” the Ministry has stated. “We urge all government agencies to take this directive seriously and ensure that pool vehicles are used for their intended purpose and with the necessary approvals.”

In addition, the Finance Ministry stated that heads of agencies and concerned officials will be held accountable for any unauthorized use of pool vehicles under their jurisdiction.

For instance, the Ministry of Finance will take necessary actions against non-compliance, including the immediate withdrawal of misused vehicles and forwarding the case for further disciplinary action to the Royal Civil Service Commission.

“We solicit the kind support and cooperation of all budgetary agencies in strictly enforcing these regulations to prevent the misuse of government resources in the interest of transparency, accountability, and fairness,” the Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s move is seen as a step towards promoting accountability and transparency in the management of government assets and upholding the code of conduct expected of responsible officials.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu