The Ministry of Finance will direct all government agencies to uniformly implement the Government Travel Rules 2024 after discrepancies emerged over travel allowances paid to teachers assigned to examination duties.

Finance Minister Lyonpo Lekey Dorji said individual agencies cannot independently introduce or modify travel entitlement criteria, particularly by changing the prescribed distance threshold or restricting mileage payments contrary to the approved rules.

The issue was raised by Kinzang Wangchuk, Member of Parliament from Drametse-Ngatshang constituency, during the question-and-answer session of the sixth session of the Fourth Parliament. Teachers had questioned the Bhutan Council for School Examinations and Assessment’s (BCSEA) practice of providing mileage without daily allowance (DA) to those assigned to examination centres within 30 kilometres of their normal duty stations. They also raised concerns that mileage payments were being restricted to either the onward or return journey instead of covering both directions.

The MP sought clarification on whether government agencies could interpret or alter the approved travel rules based on their financial capacity, budgetary constraints or administrative convenience.

Responding to the concerns, Lyonpo Lekey Dorji said the Government Travel Rules 2024 were introduced primarily to ensure consistency and uniformity in the application of travel entitlements across government agencies. He said agencies must follow the approved provisions and cannot establish separate eligibility criteria or impose additional restrictions that are not provided for in the rules.

Clarifying the eligibility for DA, the minister said the rules distinguish between entitlement to travel-related payments and eligibility for daily allowance. While official travel beyond the prescribed 10-kilometre radius is subject to the applicable travel provisions, DA is governed by additional conditions, including the requirement for an overnight stay. He explained that DA is intended to meet expenses associated with official travel, including meals and accommodation, and that officials undertaking journeys requiring an overnight stay qualify for the allowance under the prescribed conditions.

However, officials who travel to another location and return to their normal duty station on the same day are not eligible for DA under the applicable provisions.

The minister emphasised that the 10-kilometre radius prescribed under the travel rules should not be confused with the separate conditions governing eligibility for DA.

On mileage reimbursement, Lyonpo Lekey Dorji clarified that officials using their authorised personal vehicles for official purposes are entitled to mileage for both the onward and return journeys, subject to the applicable rules. Agencies cannot restrict reimbursement to only one direction when an official is required to travel to an assigned location and return to the normal duty station.

The minister said the Ministry of Finance had sought clarification from the Ministry of Education and Skills Development regarding the reported practices. The education ministry had informed the finance ministry that it was providing travel entitlements in accordance with the Government Travel Rules 2024 and the Pay Structure Reform Act 2022. However, the Ministry of Finance subsequently learnt that a 30-kilometre distance threshold was being applied instead of the prescribed 10-kilometre radius.

Lyonpo Lekey Dorji said such variations in interpretation and implementation were not acceptable, as the government had already established standard provisions to govern travel entitlements across agencies. As a corrective measure, the Ministry of Finance will issue directions to the concerned agencies to ensure that the approved Government Travel Rules 2024 are followed without introducing additional distance thresholds or restrictions.

The minister reiterated the need for all government agencies to strictly adhere to the Government Travel Rules 2024 and ensure that travel claims are assessed transparently and consistently in accordance with the approved provisions.

The clarification is expected to address inconsistencies in the administration of travel entitlements and reinforce the principle that government agencies must apply common rules equally to civil servants performing official duties.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu