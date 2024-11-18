Feasibility studies identify potential sites for new airstrips

A joint study conducted by the Department of Air Transport (DoAT), Bhutan Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA), and the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM) has identified several potential sites across the country for the development of new airstrips. Following a comprehensive review of both desktop studies and onsite assessments, the team has recommended Yoeseltse in Samtse and Samrang in Samdrupjongkhar as the most feasible options for airstrip construction.

The study, which was commissioned by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) after a review by the Lhengye Zhungtsog (LZ) in May 2024, aims to improve Bhutan’s domestic air connectivity. The team evaluated several locations based on topographical, environmental, and operational considerations. Key findings from the feasibility study include:

Yoeseltse – Samtse: Ideal for ATR 42-600 Operations

Yoeseltse in Samtse emerged as the most favorable site for airstrip development. The location is well-suited for the operation of Drukair’s ATR 42-600 aircraft, which is currently used for domestic flights within Bhutan. However, a significant portion of the land is under agricultural and residential use. The study team recommended further evaluation to assess the impact on local settlements, with coordination efforts to update land details, settlement types, and affected households in partnership with the Dzongkhag and Gewog authorities. A detailed analysis of earthworks will be included in the final report, although preliminary surveys only account for topographical assessments.

Dagana: Feasible but Requires Extensive Earthworks

Dagana was also identified as a potential site, with enough space for an airstrip suitable for the ATR 42-600. However, the site presents challenges due to its elevation profile, which would likely require extensive earthworks for development. The site’s narrow width also necessitates further evaluation of operational aspects, including approach and departure procedures and airspace considerations. Like Yoeseltse, further updates on land use and affected households will be provided in coordination with local authorities.

Yangbari-Mongar: Relocation Challenges

Yangbari in Mongar was another site under consideration. While the ground profile is relatively gentle, the site would require significant relocation of local settlements, including a school, health unit, and farmland. Additionally, the site’s terrain limits operations to one direction, posing operational constraints. As with the other sites, a detailed analysis of earthworks and coordination with local communities will be crucial for moving forward.

Ponchela-Mongar: Limited Potential

Ponchela in Mongar, despite being considered, was deemed less favorable for airstrip development due to minimal natural topographical advantages. The site’s terrain does not offer significant benefits for construction, making it a less attractive option compared to others.

Rinchen Bumpa (Radi) – Trashigang: Limited Space

Rinchen Bumpa, located in Trashigang, faced challenges due to its limited airstrip length. Given the lack of suitable alternative sites in Trashigang, the study team recommended enhancing the existing Younphula Domestic Airport with additional equipment to accommodate future air travel demands.

Woongchelo (Bartsham) – Trashigang: Surrounded by Obstacles

The Woongchelo site in Trashigang was also considered but dismissed due to significant operational challenges. The site’s airstrip length is insufficient, and the location is surrounded by obstacles in nearly two and a half directions, making safe approach and departure routes difficult.

Samrang – Samdrupjongkhar: Potential with Airspace Considerations

Samrang in Samdrupjongkhar was found to be suitable for the operation of the ATR 42-600, but airspace congestion could pose challenges, particularly if operations need to be contained within Bhutanese airspace, especially towards the northeast. The site’s elevation profile suggests that earthworks will not be as extensive as other locations, which could reduce overall construction costs. Like the other sites, further studies and coordination with local authorities are needed to assess the impact on nearby settlements.

Buli-Zhemgang: Limited Airstrip Length

Buli-Zhemgang, although a possible site, was found to have limited airstrip length, which could restrict its usability. Additionally, the site is entirely privately owned, raising concerns about land acquisition and ownership issues. Further evaluations will be necessary to determine the feasibility of this location.

Among other challenges, close proximity to settlements, presence of schools, health units, telecommunication towers, religious monuments, and the need for more volume of earthwork to be done were found unrealistic for the development of airstrips in some areas.

The study included wind direction and speed, weather conditions and road, water and power supply. The survey was mainly focused to determine the most suitable orientation of the airstrip; determining and assess obstacles in the directions of the orientation; mapping and plotting of the flight funnel and radius; establish general ground profile of the airstrip site; conduct detail analysis and volume of the earth work; determine pattern of the weather including cloud ceiling, fog, wind direction and speed, pressure etc.; assess road connectivity, water and power supply within and in proximity of the site; assess nature of soil texture and ground conditions; determine specific conditions within the identified sites like human settlements, state land, private land (dry/wet), orchard, sanctuary, households.

The feasibility study has provided critical insights into the potential for developing new airstrips across Bhutan. While Yoeseltse in Samtse and Samrang in Samdrupjongkhar stand out as the most feasible options, several other sites, including Dagana and Yangbari-Mongar, warrant further evaluation due to operational, topographical, and environmental challenges. The next steps will involve further coordination with local communities, detailed land assessments, and in-depth studies of earthworks, airspace management, and operational feasibility.

The study marks a significant step forward in enhancing Bhutan’s domestic air infrastructure, which will play a crucial role in boosting connectivity and economic development in the region.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu