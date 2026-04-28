FCBL Sustains Third Year of Profit, Marks Structural Turnaround After Prolonged Losses

The Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited (FCBL) has recorded its third consecutive year of profitability, signaling a decisive turnaround after six years of sustained losses and reinforcing financial stability in one of Bhutan’s most strategically important state-owned enterprises.

The corporation reported total revenue of Nu 4,167.02 million (M) and a net profit of Nu 88.91M for the 2025 fiscal year. The results were presented during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 20 in Thimphu, in the presence of its sole shareholder, the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

The latest performance consolidates a recovery trajectory that began in 2022 and is increasingly being viewed as a benchmark for public sector reform. After years of financial distress, FCBL’s sustained profitability is tantamount to a structural shift rather than a short-term rebound, with officials describing the transition as a move from operational survival to financial stability.

FCBL’s financial history over the past several years underscores the scale of its turnaround. The corporation incurred a loss of Nu 8.49M in 2019, followed by a sharp deterioration in 2020 when losses widened to Nu 112.04M—marking one of the most challenging periods in its recent history.

Although losses narrowed to Nu 41M in 2021, financial pressures persisted into 2022, with the corporation recording a deficit of Nu 69.89M. The sustained losses were attributed to a combination of operational inefficiencies, high overhead costs, and structural constraints linked to its public service mandate.

The turning point came in 2023, when FCBL returned to profitability with a net gain of Nu 25.10M. Since then, the corporation has maintained a positive earnings trajectory for three consecutive years, indicating that its restructuring efforts are delivering durable results.

The breakthrough year came in 2024, when FCBL recorded a profit of Nu 62.05M, more than doubling the previous year’s net gains. Officials note that this sustained performance suggests a strengthening of core financial fundamentals, rather than a temporary improvement driven by external factors.

As a sign of improved financial health, FCBL declared a dividend equivalent to 5 percent of profit after tax—its first meaningful return to the government in years.

Officials from the finance ministry described the dividend as modest but symbolically significant, reflecting the corporation’s renewed capacity to generate surplus while maintaining operational stability.

“The dividend is not large, but it carries important signaling value,” a MoF official said. “It demonstrates that the corporation has moved beyond loss-making operations and is now in a position to contribute to the national exchequer.”

At the same time, the decision to retain the majority of earnings reflects a cautious financial strategy, allowing FCBL to meet existing obligations and reinvest in priority areas critical to sustaining growth.

Beyond financial indicators, FCBL has also demonstrated strong operational performance. The corporation achieved a score of 98.5 percent in its Annual Performance Compact (APC) for the 2025 fiscal year, as endorsed during its 145th Board Meeting.

Officials indicated that the APC score reflects improvements in service delivery, operational efficiency, and alignment with national development priorities.

“This achievement reflects the collective effort across all levels of the organization,” an official said. “It indicates our continued commitment to delivering on our mandate while supporting broader economic goals.”

At the AGM, officials highlighted that improved financial stability would enable FCBL to strengthen its role in national priorities, including enhancing supply chain efficiency, reducing post-harvest losses, and supporting domestic agricultural producers.

The corporation’s recovery did not occur overnight. Beginning around 2021–2022, FCBL initiated a series of corrective measures aimed at addressing long-standing structural challenges. These included cost rationalization, improved inventory management, and reforms in procurement and distribution systems.

Since then, the corporation has recorded consistent gains, with profitability sustained over three consecutive years. Officials emphasized that this trend indicates that reforms are yielding structural improvements rather than short-term gains.

An official familiar with the corporation’s performance described the transition as “a shift from survival to stability,” noting that FCBL is now better positioned to build on its financial base.

“This is not just about one profitable year,” the official said. “Three consecutive years of profit suggest that the fundamentals are improving and that the corporation is moving towards long-term financial sustainability.”

Despite the positive trajectory, analysts caution that sustaining profitability will require continued financial discipline and strategic management.

State-owned enterprises such as FCBL operate within a complex framework, balancing commercial objectives with social responsibilities. These include ensuring food availability in remote regions, stabilizing prices during supply disruptions, and supporting national food security.

“Maintaining profitability in such an environment is not straightforward,” said financial analyst Tshering Dorji. “Operational efficiency must be sustained while continuing to meet social obligations that may not always be commercially viable. External factors—including inflation, rising transport costs, and fluctuations in regional markets—also pose ongoing risks to performance.”

Key priority areas have been identified for the company’s board and management. These include further strengthening operational efficiency, enhancing financial management systems, and expanding market linkages for Bhutanese agricultural products.

There is also a growing emphasis on digital transformation, with plans to modernize supply chain systems to improve transparency, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance service delivery.

Experts note that while internal reforms have driven recent gains, sustained profitability will depend on broader structural improvements in Bhutan’s agricultural and market systems. In this context, FCBL’s performance is being closely monitored as a potential model for other state-owned enterprises.

FCBL’s turnaround comes at a critical time as Bhutan advances its broader economic transformation agenda, including the government’s “10X Economic Growth” vision.

As a key public enterprise responsible for food procurement, storage, and distribution, FCBL plays a central role in ensuring food security, supporting rural livelihoods, and stabilizing market supply chains.

Analysts say the corporation’s recovery demonstrates the impact of targeted reforms, disciplined management, and clear performance benchmarks.

“For many years, FCBL was seen as a financially struggling entity,” an economist in Thimphu noted. “Today, it is showing that turnaround is possible with the right mix of policy support and institutional reform.”

“With three consecutive years of profitability, FCBL has not only restored financial stability but also reinforced confidence in the potential for reform within Bhutan’s public sector. The challenge ahead will be to sustain this momentum while navigating the structural and external pressures inherent in its dual commercial and public service mandate,” he added.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu