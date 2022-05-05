Farm road from Khatoed to Drungoen in Radhi gewog to be complete soon

The gewog administration has allocated Nu 0.75mn for the construction of farm road from Khatoed to Drungoen

The construction works of the two-kilometer farm road from Khatoed to Drungoen in Radhi gewog, Trashigang are under full swing and the farm road is expected to be complete soon.

Radhi gup Yonten Phuntsho said the farm road construction from Khatoed to Drungoen was proposed by Radhi gewog a long time ago and works couldn’t start due to the constraints in budget.

“Villagers usually visit the holy sites in the gewog from the old road, but now with the completion of this new farm road people will be able to reach Drungoen village and the holy sites in a short time,” the gup said.

He said even the residents of Drungoen will be able to move easily towards Khatoed as most of them own paddy fields in Khatoed.

He said, “We are trying our best to complete the construction of the farm road and we are expecting it to be completed soon.”

According to the gup, due to some inconveniences, they were not able to continue with the work for the last few days but now it has resumed.

“Till now the farm road looks in good condition and I am hopeful that it will remain in the same state,” the gup said.

However, the gup added that due to the presence of a small river, which might get swollen during the monsoon, there are also chances of landslides, which he thinks will stop the movement of the vehicles from that area.

He added that he is planning to approach the ministry with a proposal for a new bridge within that area.

Talking with the gewog administration officer of Radhi gewog, Tandin Wangchuk said that about 1.3km of the farm road from Khatoed to Drungoen has been covered till now.

He said the old road used was longer and used to take a lot of time and now with the completion of the road it will not be the case.

He added around 9.7km of the road distance between these two places will be shortened once the construction of the road ends.

Sonam Tashi from Trashigang