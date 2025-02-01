FAO Director-General Embarks on Historic Official Visit to Bhutan

A distinguished high-level delegation from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, led by FAO Director-General Dr. QU Dongyu, has arrived in Bhutan for a momentous two-day official visit from February 3 to 5, 2025. The delegation also includes Godfrey Magwenzi, Director of the Cabinet, and Hua Yang, Deputy Director of the Cabinet.

During their visit, Dr. QU and his team are set to engage in high-level courtesy meetings with key figures of the Royal Government of Bhutan, including Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Dina Nath Dhungyel, Minister of Finance, Lekey Dorji, and Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Younten Phuntsho.

This visit marks a historic milestone in the enduring partnership between Bhutan and the FAO, a collaboration that has spanned over four decades. From agricultural development on the ground to policy and legislative support, capacity building, information exchange, regional cooperation, and emergency assistance, the relationship between Bhutan and the FAO has grown into a vital and multifaceted partnership.

“This visit signifies a crucial opportunity for us to build on the longstanding and fruitful partnership we share with Bhutan,” said Dr. QU Dongyu. “We remain dedicated to addressing the urgent challenges facing agriculture and food systems, enhancing food security, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and fostering resilience in the face of climate change.”

As part of the visit, the FAO delegation will tour several key institutions across Bhutan, including the National Centre for Organic Agriculture, which has made substantial strides in sustainable quinoa production and value addition; the National Centre for Animal Health, where FAO support has bolstered molecular diagnostic capabilities for African swine fever; and the Farmers’ Market under the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives.

Additionally, the delegation will launch two vital initiatives: the One-Egg, One-Child program and the Bhutan AgriSustain Fund Prospectus. These initiatives aim to enhance food and nutrition security while promoting investments in sustainable agriculture throughout Bhutan. Following the launch, an exhibition will highlight the implementation of the Hand-in-Hand Initiative in Bhutan and the activities of the World Food Forum Bhutan Chapter.

The visit will also see FAO’s commitment to strengthening Bhutan’s agricultural sector through key interventions, including enhancing tissue culture labs to ensure disease-free planting materials, establishing a citrus repository to support healthy citrus production, conducting training programs on seed production and quality management, and advancing One Health initiatives to improve livestock productivity and pandemic preparedness.

Through these initiatives, the FAO aims to support Bhutan in building a more resilient and sustainable agricultural system. The focus will be on improving seed quality, expanding organic farming, and enhancing technical capacities to promote sustainable agricultural practices while ensuring food security and resilience to climate change.

This official visit underscores the FAO’s unwavering commitment to collaborating with the Royal Government of Bhutan to confront pressing challenges in agriculture, food systems, and climate resilience. The partnership is poised to continue evolving, as both parties work hand-in-hand to safeguard Bhutan’s future food security and agricultural sustainability.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu