FAO Country Programming Framework launched

In a landmark event coinciding with the Bhutan Agrifood Trade and Investment Forum 2024 (BAFIT), Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay officially launched the FAO Country Programming Framework (CPF) 2024-2028. This strategic document is designed to enhance the collaborative efforts between the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB).

During the launch, Dasho Tshering Tobgay commended the FAO’s dedication and congratulated the organization on the development of the CPF. He expressed gratitude to FAO Representative Ken Shimizu for this ambitious initiative that aligns closely with Bhutan’s 13th Five-Year-Plan. “This framework reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting Bhutan’s agriculture, livestock, food systems, environment, and climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts,” Lyonchhen stated. “It embodies the convergence of national priorities, regional imperatives, and global agendas.”

The CPF was developed through an inclusive and collaborative process, aligning with FAO’s thematic and technical expertise. It aims to support the transformation of Bhutan’s agrifood systems, sustainable natural resources management, inclusive rural transformation, and resilience building.

The CPF outlines four key priority areas: the first being Sustainable Agrifood Systems Transformation: accelerating investment, entrepreneurship, product development, and employment in high-value agrifood value chains for international markets through the sustainable use of natural resources.

The second area is in Food Security, Safety, and Nutrition-Sensitive and Climate-Smart Agriculture which emphasizes enhancing food security and safety while promoting agriculture that is responsive to nutritional needs and climate challenges.

Sustainable Natural Resources Management and Climate Change areas include measures for climate change mitigation and adaptation, disaster risk management, and preparedness.

Ken Shimizu, FAO Representative for Bhutan and Nepal, highlighted the ambitious financial targets set by the CPF. “The CPF aims to mobilize approximately USD 83 million. Currently, FAO Bhutan has secured around USD 16 million, with an additional USD 42 million in the pipeline, and about USD 25 million under soft commitment,” Shimizu said. “This ambitious target is crucial in our collaborative commitments and collective engagement. FAO is committed to this partnership, and together, I am confident that this can be achieved.”

The FAO Representative commended that the 13th Five Year Plan also align with the United Nation’s overall Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

Bhutan’s involvement in the One Country One Priority Product (OCOP) initiative, which began in 2021, has identified quinoa as a priority product. OCOP aims to address hunger, food insecurity, and malnutrition, while contributing to the development of smallholders and family farms. Within this framework, the sustainable value chain of quinoa plays an essential role in ensuring food security and nutrition, effective use of underutilized resources, supporting farmers’ livelihoods and economic growth, and protecting the environment and biodiversity for future generations.

The launch of the CPF 2024-2028 marks a significant step towards achieving sustainable development goals in Bhutan, reinforcing the country’s commitment to transforming its agrifood systems and enhancing resilience against climate change and other challenges.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu