Exports Soar Past 31,800 MT Before Year-End

Bhutan exported a total of 31,869.7 metric tonnes (MT) of fresh agricultural produce between January and November 2025, with India and Bangladesh continuing to dominate as the country’s principal export destinations, according to official export records.

Potatoes remained the backbone of Bhutan’s agricultural exports, accounting for 18,720.2 MT, more than half of the total volume exported during the period. Officials noted that nearly 75 percent of the country’s potato harvest has already been exported, reflecting strong demand compared to last year.

Orange exports, which typically gain momentum from November and continue until February, also showed seasonal improvement. In November alone, 8.9 MT of oranges were exported, contributing to a cumulative total of 6,210.5 MT so far this year.

Other major export items included cabbage (1,486 MT), ginger (1,525 MT), cardamom (1,012 MT) and arecanut (594 MT). While ginger exports increased compared to 2024, shipments of cardamom and arecanut declined year-on-year.

Among fruits, apples recorded exports of 911.8 MT, while smaller quantities of peaches, plums, persimmons and avocados were exported mainly to India. In November, 1.8 MT of avocados were exported from Gelephu to Bangladesh, and 1.6 MT of soybeans from Samdrup Jongkhar to India, indicating growing diversification in export produce and markets.

Bhutan also continued to export high-value niche products. More than 50 kilograms of cordyceps were exported to France, Vietnam, Hong Kong and the United States, while 1,500 kilograms of matsutake mushrooms were shipped to Japan, reinforcing Bhutan’s presence in premium international markets.

According to officials, the Market Information and Research Division of the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Cooperatives (DAMC) works closely with the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) to compile export data based on phytosanitary certificate issuance records, ensuring accuracy and traceability of agricultural exports.

While overall export volumes for key vegetables remained strong, authorities cautioned that year-on-year fluctuations, particularly in oranges and potatoes, reflect seasonal trends, climatic conditions and market dynamics.

The latest figures underscore Bhutan’s continued reliance on regional markets, especially India, for bulk agricultural trade, while specialty products such as cordyceps and matsutake mushrooms continue to offer high-value export opportunities beyond South Asia.

In 2024, Bhutan’s main agricultural exports included cardamom, oranges, and potatoes, generating over Nu. 3.51 billion, with significant growth in oranges and cordyceps; key processed goods like ginger powder and potato chips also saw new markets, though traditional exports to India and Bangladesh remained dominant.

Cardamom, as always continued to be the top earner, fetching over Nu. 1.23 billion, with strong prices in markets like the UAE, Vietnam, and Thailand.

With exports exceeding Nu. 765 million, reaching India, Bangladesh, and expanding to new markets, oranges provided a significant boost.

Potatoes grew substantially, reaching Nu. 539.4 million in revenue, while cordyceps showed a large increase, doubling to Nu. 100 million.

In the case of value-added & processed goods, exports expanded beyond India/Bangladesh to countries like the US, Australia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Key processed items included crushed ginger, pepper, potato chips, and instant noodles, with crushed ginger leading in value and volume for these newer exports.

As for markets, India and Bangladesh remained to be the traditional focal point, crucial for fresh produce like oranges, while countries like Nepal, US, Australia (ginger); Vietnam, Thailand, UAE (cardamom, oranges) proved to be emerging markets for Bhutanese products.

Total agricultural (primary & processed) exports reached Nu. 3.51 billion, an increase from 2023. More than anything, there is a strategic push to diversify markets and products, moving into new global regions for processed goods.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu