Exploring more markets

Bhutan strengthen ties with Japan and Singapore to promote Brand Bhutan

The Department of Tourism (DoT) and the Department of Trade along with a group of Bhutanese entrepreneurs, recently visited Japan and Singapore to foster collaborations and partnerships in the travel and trade sectors. 

The initiatives aligned with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that was previously signed, which aims to jointly promote travel experiences in Bhutan and the marketing of ‘Made in Bhutan’ and ‘Grown in Bhutan’ products through the Enhanced Integrated Framework Tier 2 “Export diversification under Brand Bhutan” project.

The director general (DG) of DoT, Dorji Dhradhual said that promoting “Brand Bhutan” has the potential to significantly increase the number of tourists visiting Bhutan. “By effectively promoting our brand, Bhutan can enhance our global visibility and attract travelers seeking authentic and culturally rich experiences.”

A central element of this partnership involves the organization of Bhutan Believe Roadshows in select countries, aiming to connect with industry professionals and individuals who can actively contribute to the promotion of tourism in Bhutan and the distribution of Bhutanese products.

The DG shared that the response from Japan regarding Brand Bhutan was overwhelmingly positive, with a heightened level of interest in participating in the forthcoming roadshow to gain deeper insights into the brand. A total of 50 Japanese attendees from various sectors, including trade, media, and tourism actively participated in the events.

“Notably, many expressed eagerness to apply for the Brand Bhutan Mark for the products they import from Bhutan,” the DG shared.

During their visit to Singapore, Business Engineers Asia (BEA) expressed their interest in promoting and marketing Brand Bhutan products through their online and offline channels. BEA is a group of online and offline product growth specialists in the Asian and African regions, partnering with embassies, high commissions, and trade associations to launch numerous brands and products through various channels.

Reflecting on the lessons gained from these initiatives, DG stressed the importance of engagement with smaller businesses and agencies, emphasizing on the niche products and advocating for Brand Bhutan products among local and international tour operators while ensuring compliance with international regulations emerged as a key priority for sustained growth in the sector.

With a well-promoted brand, it aims to create a sense of trust and recognition among potential tourists, driving interest and motivating them to explore the Bhutan.

Additionally, marketing campaigns can target specific market segments, such as adventure seekers or spiritual travelers, further boosting tourism numbers.

“The overall information and awareness about Bhutan is limited, so this is a great opportunity to talk about why people in Japan and Singapore should visit Bhutan as their next destination,” the DG stated, underscoring the importance of sharing Bhutan’s rich culture heritage with the world.

Meanwhile, from September 23, 2022, to October 29, 2023, Bhutan received a total of 104,304 visitors and the number of guests who visited Bhutan from January to October 29, 2023, stands at 83,407.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu

