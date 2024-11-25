Exploring Japan’s technological advancements

The Japan Alumni Association of Bhutan (JAAB) is organizing an international seminar from November 20th to 23rd, 2024 on the theme, “Innovation in Technology for National Well-being: Lessons Learned from Japan”.

According to Dr (PhD) Pema Gyalpo, General Secretary (GS) at JAAB, the seminar aims to bring together key stakeholders from across South Asia, including participants from Nepal, India, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka, to explore and discuss innovative technological solutions that contribute to national well-being.

GS Pema Gyalpo also highlighted on the primary objectives of the seminar which includes exploring technological innovations so to understand and share how Japan has harnessed technological innovations to address challenges in health, education, infrastructure, and social welfare, and how these can be adapted to the unique socio-economic contexts of Bhutan and other participating countries.

In addition, Pema also said that the objective of the seminar includes providing a platform for the exchange of ideas, policies, and practices that can enhance the role of technology in improving the quality of life for people in the region.

With the vision of driving force for strengthening and fostering professional service through synergistic relationships with JICA, Tashi Pemo, Assistant biotech engineer at National Medical Service (NMS) under Ministry of Health (MoH) said, “Our NMS has learned a lot from Japan where I found that it is very important to have medical equipment centre for the optimum use of the medical equipment.”

In addition, Tashi said that they have also recently completed biomedical equipment maintenance management with the support from Japan. “We have so many things to learn from Japan where with such seminar it helps us to keep updated and connected,” said Tashi.

Similarly, Dr (PhD) Phuntsho Wangmo, Deputy Executive Engineer under Department of Culture and Dzongkha Development of Ministry of Home affairs said, “In our country, the technology learned from Japan includes restoration projects and building projects using techniques like implementing RC band and RC posing with an ancillary structure especially in monastery and temples.”

Phuntsho said that there are projects where the ancillary structures are adopted for reinforcing measures. “I have been actively engaged in preparing the design and drawing for all the projects that is being carried out,” said Phuntsho.

Meanwhile, GS Pema Gyalpo said, “Concrete recommendations will be developed, focusing on how technology can be leveraged for improved healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social welfare in Bhutan and other participating countries.”

In addition, Pema also shared that new partnerships between the government, private sector, and non-governmental organizations can be established, both within Bhutan and across the region, to support the implementation of innovative solutions.

Further, Pema said that the seminar is an important step in strengthening the regional cooperation and fostering innovation that can improve the well-being of people across South Asia, while learning from Japan’s success in integrating technology with societal needs.

JAAB is an independent civil organization established by alumni of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) training programs. Although JAAB operates as a separate entity from JICA, it maintains a close affiliation with the agency and receives financial support from JICA.

