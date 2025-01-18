Experts from UK Explore Possibilities of Establishing Wellness Centers

A team of experts from the UK-based Sustainable Wellness Group (SWG) has arrived in Bhutan with a proposal to make the country a global leader in sustainable wellness tourism and education. Their initiative includes offering international certifications, structured learning frameworks, and clear career pathways in wellness and hospitality.

By providing globally recognized certifications and training, the goal is to equip the Bhutanese workforce with skills that meet international standards while preserving Bhutan’s unique cultural heritage. This will open opportunities for Bhutanese professionals to succeed locally and internationally, boosting the national economy.

When asked why Bhutan, Lucy Brialey – Founder and CEO, Sustainable Wellness

said Bhutan aligns perfectly with their vision. “Under His Majesty’s leadership, Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness philosophy supports sustainable development and wellness. The creation of Gelephu as a mindfulness city exemplifies the nation’s commitment to wellness and sustainability, which the SWG programs aim to support.”

She further said Bhutan’s shift toward high-value, low-impact tourism is attracting travelers seeking authentic, sustainable experiences. The initiative will ensure Bhutan’s tourism sector is equipped with a skilled workforce and infrastructure to meet this growing demand.

“Already a pioneer in sustainable tourism, Bhutan is poised to set the global standard for balancing environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and wellness. This initiative will further strengthen Bhutan’s position as a leader in sustainable tourism,” she noted.

While Bhutan remains a central focus, Sustainable Wellness Group (SWG) is also leading impactful projects worldwide, including in Africa, Canada, the Philippines, the UK, and the Maldives. “Our projects celebrate indigenous wisdom, art, music, and healing rituals, integrating them into innovative wellness programs. By honoring and preserving these traditions, we create meaningful experiences for travelers and empower local communities to share their heritage with pride,” the CEO said.

The team’s visit to Bhutan was initiated by Garab Dorji, Chairman and Founder, Guides Association of Bhutan (GAB). “Wellness is important for Bhutan’s tourism industry. We need good and internationally reputed institutions where people can be trained and it is important for every guide to know the basics of wellness,” Garab said. He also added that based on the needs of the country and His Majesty’s vision, it is the responsibility of every Bhutanese to tie-up with prospective investors.

Meanwhile, the team has highlighted several important components in its proposal.

The team’s proposal seeks to drive prosperity in Bhutan by generating thousands of employment opportunities in the wellness, hospitality, tourism, and education sectors. The influx of high-value wellness tourists is expected to increase national revenue and support a sustainable economic model that empowers local communities.

The wellness initiative will foster development by introducing infrastructure such as renewable energy systems, waste management, and enhanced connectivity. It will blend modern innovation with Bhutanese traditions to encourage resilience and shared prosperity.

A key aspect of the proposal is the celebration of Bhutan’s cultural heritage, featuring immersive programs that showcase national festivals and traditions. These initiatives aim to deepen the appreciation of Bhutanese culture and equip citizens with competitive skills in wellness, hospitality, and tourism, contributing to human capital growth.

Preserving Bhutan’s natural resources is integral to the plan, with projects dedicated to protecting sacred hot springs, forests, and promoting biodiversity conservation through medicinal and mindfulness gardens.

The wellness centers will elevate Bhutan’s status as a global leader in sustainable tourism, with Gelephu Mindfulness City emerging as the center of the wellness economy. Institutes will offer world-class training to professionals, further enhancing Bhutan’s reputation for sustainable and culturally sensitive tourism.

The initiative will stimulate local businesses by attracting high-value tourists and boosting the hospitality sector. Collaborations with the Guide Association of Bhutan will provide specialized wellness tourism training.

The team also proposes the creation of a Sustainable Wellness Private Equity Fund, which will attract domestic and international investments, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the vision.

This proposal presents an exceptional opportunity for Bhutan to preserve its cultural heritage and pristine environment while building a thriving wellness economy. It integrates tradition, innovation, and global influence, laying the groundwork for a sustainable future in Bhutanese tourism.

On February 17, 2025, the team engaged in an in-depth discussion with Tashi Wangmo, Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), to explore innovative ideas in tourism and other mutually beneficial areas.

Ugyen Tenzin from Thimphu