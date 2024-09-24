Expanding our Wings
Expanding our Wings
Expanding our Wings
BCTA to lift passenger buses requiring more than 8 hours of continuous driving
IMF advocates fiscal and monetary adjustments for Bhutan
Expanding our Wings
ADB to reinforce Bhutan’s growth
Trending Now

Expanding our Wings

A milestone in Bhutan’s development is recorded in the Kuensel publication of 15th December 1968, under the headline “Starting of Commercial Flights.” “Messrs. Jamair Co (P) Ltd. will begin operating flights from Calcutta to Paro via Hasimara starting on December 26th, 1965,” it reads. However, the first flight was on December 26th, 1965. It was a Dakota aircraft, an icon of its era. One had to pay Nu 135 for a flight from Calcutta to Paro and Nu 30 from Bagdora to Paro. This historical flight was not just a symbolic event but a practical leap forward, opening the doors for easier access to the Kingdom.

This was followed by another landmark in Bhutan’s aviation history. On April 5th 1981, Druk Air was established through a Royal Proclamation by his Majesty, the Fourth King. Since then, at regular intervals, new contents were penned in our aviation history: the latest will be the Druk Air flight to Dubai. We have come a long way. And all these developments are testaments to Bhutan’s vision of progress and the determination of its leaders to overcome geographical and infrastructural challenges.

For landlocked countries like Bhutan, traffic through the skies is vital. It is a lifeline that enables and ensures that we are connected and integrated with the world, socially, economically and politically. Apart from bridging the gap caused by the lack of access to coastal areas, we have witnessed the role that air connectivity can play during emergencies: our choppers have lifted and saved the lives of several people. Domestic flights have made travelling to the East easier. And as we begin to build the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), air connectivity to different parts of the world have become essential. For GMC to succeed as a center of innovation, mindfulness, and global engagement, it must be well-connected to major international hubs.

This does not imply that we anticipate seeing Druk Air planes filled with wealthy sheikhs from the Middle East the moment flights to that region commence. However, the introduction of new routes is not merely about immediate gains or short-term benefits. It’s about laying the groundwork for Bhutan’s future connectivity, ensuring that we are prepared for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. It is about ensuring that the vision of connectivity that we have today evolves into a robust and reliable network that links Bhutan to key destinations across the world.

For Bhutan, building such a reliable global air network is not merely an aspiration but a necessity. Our geographical challenges, combined with a growing need to engage with the wider world, make air connectivity vital. As we look to the future, we must think not only of our immediate needs but of the long-term benefits this expanded network will bring.

Further, we cannot stop here. The journey of enhanced air connectivity has just begun.

Post Views: 78
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Expanding our Wings

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Expanding our Wings
Expanding our Wings