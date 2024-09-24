Expanding our Wings

A milestone in Bhutan’s development is recorded in the Kuensel publication of 15th December 1968, under the headline “Starting of Commercial Flights.” “Messrs. Jamair Co (P) Ltd. will begin operating flights from Calcutta to Paro via Hasimara starting on December 26th, 1965,” it reads. However, the first flight was on December 26th, 1965. It was a Dakota aircraft, an icon of its era. One had to pay Nu 135 for a flight from Calcutta to Paro and Nu 30 from Bagdora to Paro. This historical flight was not just a symbolic event but a practical leap forward, opening the doors for easier access to the Kingdom.

This was followed by another landmark in Bhutan’s aviation history. On April 5th 1981, Druk Air was established through a Royal Proclamation by his Majesty, the Fourth King. Since then, at regular intervals, new contents were penned in our aviation history: the latest will be the Druk Air flight to Dubai. We have come a long way. And all these developments are testaments to Bhutan’s vision of progress and the determination of its leaders to overcome geographical and infrastructural challenges.

For landlocked countries like Bhutan, traffic through the skies is vital. It is a lifeline that enables and ensures that we are connected and integrated with the world, socially, economically and politically. Apart from bridging the gap caused by the lack of access to coastal areas, we have witnessed the role that air connectivity can play during emergencies: our choppers have lifted and saved the lives of several people. Domestic flights have made travelling to the East easier. And as we begin to build the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), air connectivity to different parts of the world have become essential. For GMC to succeed as a center of innovation, mindfulness, and global engagement, it must be well-connected to major international hubs.

This does not imply that we anticipate seeing Druk Air planes filled with wealthy sheikhs from the Middle East the moment flights to that region commence. However, the introduction of new routes is not merely about immediate gains or short-term benefits. It’s about laying the groundwork for Bhutan’s future connectivity, ensuring that we are prepared for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. It is about ensuring that the vision of connectivity that we have today evolves into a robust and reliable network that links Bhutan to key destinations across the world.

For Bhutan, building such a reliable global air network is not merely an aspiration but a necessity. Our geographical challenges, combined with a growing need to engage with the wider world, make air connectivity vital. As we look to the future, we must think not only of our immediate needs but of the long-term benefits this expanded network will bring.

Further, we cannot stop here. The journey of enhanced air connectivity has just begun.