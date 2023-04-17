Everything on the Plate
Everything on the Plate
Everything on the Plate
Two National Council candidates for Gasa
PM says Dasho Sonam Kinga refused offer to be DNT President
Everything on the Plate
Government prepared for potential ban on non-essentials
Trending Now

Everything on the Plate

Economics was one of the most important issues discussed during the 49th Meet the Press, held on April 13, 2023. Beginning from Bhutan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), graduation from the Least Developed Country (LDC) group, foreign reserves and others, several significant subjects were covered. And it had to be, for we and the world are at a critical point, economically.

Accession to WTO is not something new. Bhutan has been an observer since 1999 and taking into consideration the pros and cons of becoming a member, we decided not to join the WTO. Several studies were conducted too, such as the Diagnostic Trade Integration Study Update 2020, which recommended that Bhutan should join the WTO for better economic coordination and efficiency and domestic trade reforms that must be carried out to become a WTO member and the rights of being one.

As a WTO member, Bhutanese goods would have non-discriminatory access to markets of other member countries. Bhutan can also influence in the formulation of new multilateral trade rules as the WTO is a forum for trade negotiations. And in this globalized world, where data is important, Bhutan will have access to information on the trade regimes of other members. The benefits are huge and there are some disadvantages, too. 

The other subject that came up in the Meet the Press concerned revenue and foreign reserves. This could not have come at a better time as the department of revenue and custom’s (DRC)’s latest report states that Nu 34bn was  generated from top 10 commodities last year, while import of top ten commodities rose to Nu 118bn, offsetting revenue generated from the exports. As per the report, we export to countries like Italy and import from the South Asian giants like South Korea and Thailand, amongst others.

This means that we have the potential to export and go beyond Asia, which accession to the WTO would help. Similarly, we need to look at commodities that are imported from Third countries. Are these goods essential? Walk along the streets of Thimphu and one will be amazed looking at goods imported and sold, that will never fit in the definition of essentials.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) recently released a report that contained the state of the Bhutanese private sector. The report says that Bhutan is facing a significant policy challenge in strengthening the private sector as a partner in economic development.

The report mentions that the private sector is constrained by a regulatory burden and factor market constraints, including burdensome business compliance processes, a shortage of skilled workers, low digitization, crowding out by state-owned enterprises, and poor access to finance. The ADB has said that additional reforms are necessary for the private sector to achieve the government’s ambitious target of a USD $10 billion economy by 2034. The reforms required include creating an environment of policy certainty, promoting the private sector through public-private partnerships, privatizing loss-making state-owned enterprises, and supporting skill development, product innovation, and process innovation.

What is interesting is that everything is related. And such relations make either devising of policies or implementing them easier. There is indeed so much on the plate; but nothing unpalatable. 

Post Views: 47
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Everything on the Plate

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Everything on the Plate
Everything on the Plate