ESP yet to Accelerate
ESP yet to Accelerate
ESP yet to Accelerate
Commerce Minister says Tourist arrivals declined Post-Pandemic
ESP yet to Accelerate
Bhutanese skies open to Foreign carriers
PM extends invitation to investors from Singapore and US
Trending Now

ESP yet to Accelerate

There was initial jubilation when the government announced the imminent release of the Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP). Expectations were high, as reflected in the 193 applications submitted to the participating financial institutions. However, only 12 projects have been approved so far, with a total sanction of Nu 8.3 million, while the rest remain under review.

Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay succinctly captured the ESP situation, expressing concerns over the slow progress of the ESP. He acknowledged that the initiative had not delivered the anticipated economic impact.

So, what’s the issue?

The government entrusted financial institutions (FIs) with the critical responsibility of disbursing loans under the Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP), based on specific criteria developed in coordination with the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA). This collaborative effort was intended to streamline the process and ensure that funds were allocated to projects that could drive economic recovery. However, a key issue emerged: the lack of collateral requirements for loan applicants.

In most lending scenarios, collateral acts as a safety net for the lender, providing a form of security in case the borrower defaults. But with no such safeguard in place under the ESP, a significant risk has been introduced into the system. This opens the door to potential misuse—a savvy individual could present a highly compelling business proposal, secure approval from the FI, and then vanish, possibly even leaving the country. Without collateral, the financial institution has little recourse to recover the funds.

In this scenario, the financial institutions would bear the burden of the loss. They may be forced to reimburse the loan amount from their own reserves, which could, in turn, compromise the stability of the institution. More worryingly, the funds being managed are not just institutional reserves; they are largely public money—deposits from ordinary citizens. So, any significant loss due to a defaulting borrower without collateral could have broader repercussions on the financial sector, potentially eroding public trust in these institutions.

The absence of collateral, therefore, is not just a minor technical detail; it is a structural vulnerability in the ESP’s implementation. Without adequate safeguards, financial institutions may be hesitant to approve loans, leading to a bottleneck in the flow of funds intended to stimulate the economy. Furthermore, even when loans are approved, the long-term sustainability of the projects funded remains in question, especially if the borrower has no tangible commitment or stake in the form of collateral.

The Prime Minister reassured that discussions are underway to address this, but as long as FIs are responsible for reimbursing failed loans, a comprehensive solution remains elusive. Their primary duty is safeguarding public funds.

Rumors abound. Some claim that the loan process is complex and that even bank officials struggle to navigate it. To ensure loans go to viable projects that guarantee returns, FIs are thoroughly scrutinizing proposals—a time-consuming process. The government has stepped in, offering additional manpower to help streamline the system.

The ESP, it seems, is proving to be more of a challenge than expected.

Post Views: 61
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
ESP yet to Accelerate

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
ESP yet to Accelerate
ESP yet to Accelerate