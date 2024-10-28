ESP for Access to Affordable Credit
ESP for Access to Affordable Credit
ESP for Access to Affordable Credit
CSC executives trained for ESP loan disbursement
Test of Our Character
2024 National Education Policy of Bhutan awaits Cabinet’s Endorsement
Government plans to roll-out 13th FYP budget and ESP to achieve 8% economic growth
Trending Now
ESP for Access to Affordable Credit

ESP for Access to Affordable Credit

The Economic Stimulus Program (ESP) was officially launched on May 19, 2024, with financial backing of Nu 15.00 billion from the Government of India. The ESP aims to provide affordable credit to aid Bhutan’s economy in recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program’s primary objectives are to enhance domestic production in targeted sectors to generate employment and promote self-employment, strengthen foreign currency reserves, and foster the creation of new businesses.

However, during the 8th Meet the Press, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay acknowledged that the ESP did not progress as anticipated. He attributed this to complex procedures, as the public found the application process challenging, financial institutions had their own operating systems, and there was a shortage of human resources. The government has pledged to provide support to address these challenges.

To address public confusion regarding the application process and eligibility criteria, the government and financial institutions are working proactively. According to an official from the Royal Monetary Authority, ESP disbursement was hindered mainly by documentation requirements.

While Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) are aware of the impacts of non-performing loans (NPLs), they have expressed willingness to cooperate with the government. The official added that it is the RMA’s responsibility to safeguard these financial institutions.

The ESP provides low-interest, collateral-free loans through two support windows: the Concessional Credit Line (CCL) and the Reinvigoration Fund (RGF).

The CCL is designed to support new business loans and scale-ups in specific sectors, with loans available at an interest rate of 4% per annum, collateral-free but backed by assets where applicable.

The RGF aims to assist distressed businesses with potential for growth and recovery from setbacks due to the pandemic or other external factors. The RGF operates through two modalities. In the first case, eligible borrowers’ outstanding loans are subsidized by 4% per annum for up to three years. Borrowers will bear the difference between the subsidized and existing rates of PFIs. The PFIs will annually assess borrowers’ progress, commitment, and viability to determine if the subsidy should continue within the three-year limit.

In the second, the ESP will subsidize the interest rate by 4% per annum for any additional loans provided by PFIs. Borrowers will bear the difference between the subsidized and existing rates. However, a borrower can only qualify for either Modality I or II, not both.

Applicants must meet specific requirements, and loans will only be provided after they secure a business license from the relevant authority. For agriculture and livestock, the maximum investment scale is Nu 1 million, while production and manufacturing for cottage and small industries (CSIs) is up to Nu 10 million. For medium-scale production and manufacturing, the cap is Nu 100 million, with no cap for business reinvigoration.

Primary agriculture and livestock sub-sectors include crop cultivation, fishery and aquaculture, poultry farming, piggery, cattle raising, other animal raising, mixed farming, agricultural machinery, agri-infrastructure, and dairy product support.

So far, banks have received 422 applications for the ESP Concessional Credit Line, resulting in 41 approvals. The ESP Reinvigoration Fund received 53 applications, of which only 10 were approved.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu

Post Views: 44
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
ESP for Access to Affordable Credit

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
ESP for Access to Affordable Credit
ESP for Access to Affordable Credit