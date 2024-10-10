ESG: Bhutan’s Path to Sustainability Finance

Bhutan positions itself as a key player in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment landscape in a world increasingly focused on sustainable finance. ESG standards, which are based on GNH principles, have a strategic approach that not only enhances Bhutan’s investment attractiveness, but also fosters a meaningful global dialogue on the true essence of sustainability.

A panel discussion at the Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF) highlighted the potential for ESG-driven investments to enhance Bhutan’s global reputation and generate economic returns that benefit its citizens. With, country’s impressive portfolio of green assets, particularly in extensive hydropower, rich biodiversity conservation, and low-carbon development, sets the stage for engaging ESG-conscious investors.

Dorji Phuntsho, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Securities Exchange of Bhutan Ltd., (RSEBL) said that the principle of ESG and sustainable development has a deep root in Bhutan. From the onset of modern economic development more than 60 years ago, ESG and sustainable development has coexisted alongside each other.

According to the CEO, by integrating sustainability into the economic development framework, Bhutan aims to leverage natural resources and political stability to appeal to institutional investors seeking long-term and responsible investment opportunities. Moreover, cultural preservation, environmental conservation, social empowerment, and good governance are the core principles of ESG and sustainable development that will support the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

Irena Spazzapan, the founding partner of Systemiq Capital stated that the advent of environmental DNA is revolutionizing the way ecosystems are monitored, offering a cost-effective method to assess biodiversity without methods, which often involve manual surveys. This technological shift has the potential to unlock substantial economic opportunities for biodiversity-rich nations like Bhutan.

She also added that by leveraging the synergy between biodiversity, carbon markets, and advanced technologies such as DNA sequencing and artificial intelligence, Bhutan can position themselves as leaders in sustainable development and innovation.

However, for Bhutan to fully capitalize on this opportunity, experts emphasize the need for robust regulatory frameworks, clear ESG guidelines, and transparent reporting mechanisms. Additionally, the nation faces the challenges of ensuring economic growth aligns with environmental and social values.

Dorji Phuntsho further added that with global assets under management incorporating ESG criteria totaling around $35 trillion in 2022—accounting for about 36% of all professionally managed assets—Bhutan’s strong commitment to sustainability presents a compelling opportunity to attract responsible investments. Additionally, Bhutan as the only carbon-negative country globally, has the opportunity to lead in sustainability, potentially inspiring neighboring countries to adopt similar practices.

As Bhutan navigates this complex landscape, the BIF underscored the importance of redefining its economic strategy to position itself as a premier destination for green finance. ESG standards drive both economic and social progress, ultimately reinforcing Bhutan’s status as a leader in sustainable development.

The panel discussed the challenges surrounding ESG frameworks, noting that confusion often arises from the interplay of scientific and value-based elements. They called for a more cohesive approach to clarify the criteria and metrics used to evaluate ESG performance, emphasizing that stakeholders, including investors and consumers, need consistent information to make informed decisions.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of regulatory frameworks that promote accountability and encourage sustainable practices across industries. By aligning scientific data with ethical considerations, organizations can build trust and make meaningful progress toward achieving sustainability goals. The panel asserted that a unified ESG approach is essential for enhancing corporate responsibility and addressing pressing social and environmental issues.

Furthermore, embracing ESG standards can enhance Bhutan’s global reputation as a leader in sustainable development while generating returns that benefit both the economy and its people.

Moreover, the global push for sustainable investing presents Bhutan with a critical opportunity to redefine its economic strategy and position itself as a premier destination for green finance.

By Dechen Tshomo, Thimphu