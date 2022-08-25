Tax revenue expected to improve slightly this year
Enterprising for purpose
Stock exchange spots Nu 80mn in unclaimed dividends
BCCI submits suggestions to RMA on loan deferment for private sectors
Trending Now

Enterprising for purpose

My business partner, Sonam Rinchen, and I have been nurturing the iBEST and our colleagues for more than eight years. We hope to build a long-lasting institution that will benefit Bhutan, Bhutanese, and beyond.

In these eight years, and still today, as we hustle every day and make sure that the company survives
and that our colleagues do well personally and professionally, I have witnessed an entrepreneurship transformation in the country.

A decade ago, the words ‘entrepreneur’ and ‘entrepreneurship’ were just a concept at all levels, but today, it’s the idea in action. Many opportunities such as access to financing, support for marketing, and other enabling policies and regulatory frameworks have been made possible. Yet, the benefits and impacts on the larger socio-economic scale are minimal.

Due to the pandemic for more than two years, the overall economic growth in the country is a significant concern. Bhutanese entrepreneurs and business sectors find it more challenging to stand on their feet. Moreover, the global economic scenario of constantly changing geo-political does not look promising either.

To add fuel the fire, many productive Bhutanese are leaving abroad for better economic opportunities, losing an experienced talent pool and a productive workforce. If the trend continues, the country’s economic growth and wellbeing will be dire unless the overall national direction for creating better and
enabling socio-economic conditions and prospects does not happen sooner.

That’s why the entrepreneurship journey is always a ‘catch-22.’ Often, one must figure out strategies, and you do it based on your ‘gut feeling’, and the cause you believe is worthwhile working for. Despite all these emerging challenges, I found hope in the words and actions of His Majesty The King. A team of more than 75 colleagues and I at iBEST are motivated that our work today will benefit our country and people by our intentions and actions, which are honestly driven by the purpose.

That’s why, this year, coinciding with the 8th foundation day of iBEST, we launched an online learning platform called Educare Skill. We envision transforming education and making skilling and learning accessible for every Bhutanese and beyond. For the country and people to do well and create
better livelihoods, avenues for enhancing competencies and learning are a necessity. Therefore, I believe that ‘enterprising is a public asset’.

At the national level, we have to strike a balance in equally prioritizing the current need and starting to work and fund emerging economies, like ITESenabled sectors, which will drive the economy in the future.
Entrepreneurs and their enterprises need to consider beyond the profit and monetary gain. Creating and promoting values such as a sense of belonging and ownership and the timeless human values of commitment, respect, compassion, love, integrity, and generosity will be worthwhile.

The entrepreneur and enterprise must institute a dynamic system, provide mentoring for their employees and promote a learning culture to keep abreast of times and change. Doing so will help achieve our national goals and aspirations and contribute to the overall well-being of people and beyond.

The writer is Tharchen, Founder of iBEST & Project Director of Educare Skill

Post Views: 42
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Advertisement
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Posted on
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Advertisement
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
August 2022
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top