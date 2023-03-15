Electricity export dropped by Nu 486.3mn in December last year

The production of power in 2022 also decreased by 61.27MU compared to the previous year

The export of electricity from the five hydropower plants decreases by about Nu 486.3million (mn) as of December last year as compared to 2021, according to the monthly statistical bulletin of the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA).

The export decreased by about Nu 486.3mn as compared to Nu 692.24mn in December last year. The decline is attributed to Tala hydropower plant’s (THP) inability to generate power for the months of January and February.

In 2021 the power production was 10795.1MU, while in 2022 power production was 10173.79MU, a decrease by 621.31MU.

According to the report, THP generated the highest power with 4531.16MU (Million Units) last year followed by Mangdechhu Hydro Power Authority (MHPA) with 3054.952MU and Chhukha Hydropower Project (CHP) with 1915.95MU.

Similarly, THP generated no power in the months of January and February while in the months of November and December, THP didn’t export any power though it produced 443.49MU. Similarly Kurichhu Hydro Power (KHP) didn’t export any power in the same month (November and December) last year even though it produced 45.74MU of power.

Meanwhile, a rough calculation shows that the revenue collected from the sale of domestic consumption was about Nu 444.85mn in December last year followed by Nu 326.44mn in 2021, an increase by Nu 118.41mn.

The increase in the domestic sale is attributed to the increase of the sale of the power in the month of December last year, which saw a revenue generation of Nu 250.47 mn, an increase by Nu 133.81mn as on December, 2021.

Meanwhile, Bhutan exports about 75.5% of electricity generated in the country to India which is about 117,715.31 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of the total power generation of 155,925.81 GWh, according to Bhutan’s Richness Experiences in Cross Border Electricity Trade, 2022 report.

Further, the export of electricity to India is done through 15 transmission lines including bulk export through ten 400kv (Kilovolt) transmission lines which are managed through several forms of power purchase agreements, according to the report.

The report states that Bhutan is the only South Asian country that exports 80% of electricity generated to India.

The export of electricity, has enhanced not only economic growth but also played a vital role in the socio-economic development of the country and contributed to the country’s GDP, states the report.

Hydropower collaboration between India and Bhutan began with the signing of a bilateral agreement on March 23, 1974, for the development of the 336 MW CHP.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu