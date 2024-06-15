Education on the top

Nu 97B allocated for the FY 2024-2025 : Education gets Nu 21 B

From the total estimated budget of Nu 512.28 billion (B) for the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP), Nu 97B has been allocated for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2024-2025 across various sectors. The highest allocation is to the social services sector with Nu 32B, and the education sector receiving the largest portion at Nu 21B.

Other sectors include economic and public services, religion and cultural services, law and order services, general public services, and national debt services. The economic and public services sectors received the second highest budget of Nu 26B, followed by the general public services and national debt services sectors with Nu 16B and Nu 15B each.

Within the social services sector, the health sector receives Nu 11B for FY 2024-2025, aimed at strengthening health service delivery through investments in infrastructure, equipment, and building a competent health workforce.

Similarly, the education sector, under social services, has the highest budget allocation of Nu 22B for the current year 2024-2025. The objective is to enhance equitable access to quality, wholesome education, and lifelong learning by ensuring competent professionals, safe institutions with modern facilities, and relevant curricula and assessments.

In FY 2024-2025, the Education Sector will focus on seven key outputs to improve the education system in Bhutan: enhancing teacher professional development, upgrading infrastructure for safe and inclusive learning environments, revising curricula, promoting health and well-being, exploring sustainable financing, intensifying research, and providing lifelong learning opportunities.

Meanwhile, the economic and public services sector includes renewable and natural resources (RNR), mining and manufacturing industries, transport, housing and community, communication and technology, and energy.

With a budget of Nu 10B, the RNR sector will focus on enhancing productivity and diversifying markets and products to drive sustainable economic growth by 2029. The mining and manufacturing industries, with a budget of Nu 1B, aim to increase the gross domestic product (GDP) target from about Nu 4B to Nu 9B.

The allocation of Nu 3B for the Surface Transport sector will support the improvement and maintenance of national highways and Dzongkhag roads, ensuring the overall reliability of the road networks. A sum of Nu 3B allocated for the housing and community sector will focus on promoting energy-efficient and disaster-resilient buildings and settlements, strengthening transport and mobility, and developing green open spaces.

The Communication and Technology sector strives to strengthen the digital ecosystem with a budget of Nu 2B, aiming to increase the citizen satisfaction rating for online services to 4.5 by 2029 from 4.1, boost GDP output from Nu 10B to Nu 15B by 2029, and reduce the cost of internet by 50%.

About Nu 1B has been allocated for the energy sector, mainly for major projects such as the construction and installation of 17.38 MW Sephu photovoltaic solar projects and the Alternative Renewable Energy Pilot Project (AREP).

For the preservation, conservation, and nurturing of cultural values, about Nu 2B is allocated to the religion and cultural services sector, followed by Nu 4B for the law and order services sector.

Additionally, a budget outlay of Nu 0.8 billion has been allocated for human resource development. This investment aims to cultivate a highly skilled, agile, and motivated public sector workforce. By enhancing the capabilities and competencies of public sector employees, the government seeks to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and innovation in public service delivery. This initiative will include professional development programs, training workshops, leadership development courses, and other capacity-building activities designed to equip public servants with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the evolving needs of the nation.

The budget allocations for human resource development reflect the government’s strategic priorities of building a capable and dynamic public sector and strengthening local governance to drive national development. These investments are expected to yield significant long-term benefits, contributing to a more efficient government, more robust local economies, and a higher standard of living for all Bhutanese citizens.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu