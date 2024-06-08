Ecological Park to be revived

The coming days will witness Thimphu Thromde involved in an important project, that will not just add to the beauty of Thimphu city, but also reflect Bhutan’s position as a champion of the environment and home to different species of flora and fauna. This comes in the wake of a command from Her Majesty Gyalyum Tseyring Pem Wangchuck to the Bhutan Trust Fund for Environment Conversation (BTEC) and Bhutan Youth Development Fund (YDF), to revive the ecological park. BTEC and the YDF will support Thimphu Thromde for the project. The revitalization of the eco- park project is estimated to cost around Nu 2.4 million (M) and the reviving work will be done by September this year.

The revival project was graced by Her Majesty Queen Mother Tseyring Pem Wangchuck on June 5, 2025, coinciding with the World Environment Day.

Some of the outcomes will be increasing area for local bird and micro-vertebrate populations, footpath and ramp maintenance, entrance gate, toilets and gazebo, gardens and hedges, sitting benches, amongst others.

Sonam Wangchuk, chief environment officer with Thimphu Thromde said, “The revitalization of the park’s local bird and micro-vertebrate populations will be done through biodiversity conversation and habitat restoration, community engagement and well being and urban green infrastructure and sustainable development, amongst others.”

Sonam said that the park which covers around 10.77 acres of land will help research, health of urban community, education and also in protecting different types of birds and flowers which is seen in the park.

“Several birds namely wood spine, an endangered bird, amongst others are seen in the park and also there are about 130 plant spices, 61% of herbaceous plants and 21% of shrubs are also there in the ecological park,” said the chief environment officer.

The ecological park which was inaugurated in 2016 required revitalization as the current state of the park indicates a need for more consistent maintenance, better infrastructure and safety measures to make the public spaces more usable and enjoyable for residents.

“Currently we can see worn out footpaths, outdated facilities, unkempt gardens, inadequate lighting safety concerns, amongst others,” Sonam said, adding that, the revival of the park includes repairing damaged handrails and posts, fixing of land and steps and design ramp for differently-abled people.

In addition, Sonam said, the entrance gate will also be designed so to catch the attention of the visitors as soon as they enter the eco-park.

Residents in Thimphu welcome the move. “The number of parks and green zones in the capital are decreasing. The ecological park can now be used for a variety of reasons, beginning from family picnics to a park from where people can learn about Bhutan’s flora and fauna,” Sherub Tshering, who lives nearby the park said.

“I also read that Eco parks offer a much-needed cognitive escape from the relentless pace of urban life, boosting brain performance and enriching both wildlife and human values and that residents deeply appreciate the environmental, socio-cultural, and economic advantages their neighborhood parks provide,” he added.

Meanwhile, studies say that Eco parks are urban sanctuaries that offer a multitude of benefits to city residents. They embody the principles of sustainable development by establishing a closed industrial loop and promoting self-sufficiency in energy consumption and waste recycling. Eco parks provide essential cognitive breaks from the relentless demands of urban life, enhancing brain performance and alleviating mental fatigue.

Moreover, these parks serve critical ecological functions, such as moderating the microclimate and increasing air humidity, which significantly improves the city’s overall environmental quality. They deliver a wide array of ecosystem services, including environmental, socio-cultural, and economic benefits, fostering social inclusion, promoting health, and driving urban renewal. Eco parks are pivotal in preserving the environment, making them indispensable treasures within the urban landscape. These parks also play a role in preserving environmental resources and providing a clean environment free of pollution, contributing to the long-term economic success of a city and offer a range of benefits that improve the quality of life for city residents.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu