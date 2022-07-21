14 trainees complete Digital Marketing Course
Second edition of English-Dzongkha Diplomatic Terminology launched
Eco-Tech Bhutan Kraft Paper Industry targets to commission by December
Windstorm destroys maize and properties in Galing
Trending Now

Eco-Tech Bhutan Kraft Paper Industry targets to commission by December

The construction of the plant started in November 2020

The Eco-Tech Bhutan Kraft Paper Industry Private Limited at the Jigmeling Industrial Park in Sarpang targets to commission the plant this coming December.

This is as per what the company reported during the site progress inspection by Economic Affairs Minister Loknath Sharma on July 15.

The minister inquired the industry why it delayed the commission. The industry was to commission in December 2021.

The team led by the Economic Affairs Minister and the company discussed the plan of action to complete the plant on time and a few miscellaneous problems.

Speaking to Business Bhutan, the company secretary of the Eco-Bhutan Kraft Paper Industry Private Limited, Nima Lama said, “The commissioning of the plant was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the monsoon.”

Apart from work being affected by the pandemic, he said, they were not able to carry out work because of the heavy rain and hot temperature during the summer.

However, Nima Lama said that 70% of the construction of factory houses and installation of the machines are completed. “It will be complete in five months provided there is no strike in India and there is no obstruction in borders.”

According to the company secretary, 80% of the mechanical works are completed and only 20% are left now.

He added that the parts of the machines are imported from Ahmedabad, Gujrat, and the roofing materials are imported from Kolkata.

Another reason for the delayed commission is that the term of expatriate workers had ended and the company had to employ Bhutanese workers. However, the company will be allowed to hire technical workers from India as an understanding between the company and the Ministry of Labour and Human Resources.

The company also requested the Economic Affairs Minister to consider the roofing issue. The company was to use green CGI sheets for roofing, but they have roofed with blue color CGI sheets.

The minister assured to discuss the issue with concerned authorities.

The recycling paper company is established at the cost of Nu 2,400mn with a 70% loan from the Bank of Bhutan Limited and 30% equity.

However, Nima Lama, said that the cost of construction may go up to about Nu 3,000mn.

Once the plant is ready, it will recycle paper and convert it into useful eco-friendly products.

The company secretary said after the commission of the plant, it will contribute to addressing climate change and create employment opportunities for about 150 youth.

The construction of the plant started in November 2020.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 129
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Advertisement
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Posted on
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Advertisement
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
July 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top