Eco-Tech Bhutan Kraft Paper Industry targets to commission by December

The construction of the plant started in November 2020

The Eco-Tech Bhutan Kraft Paper Industry Private Limited at the Jigmeling Industrial Park in Sarpang targets to commission the plant this coming December.

This is as per what the company reported during the site progress inspection by Economic Affairs Minister Loknath Sharma on July 15.

The minister inquired the industry why it delayed the commission. The industry was to commission in December 2021.

The team led by the Economic Affairs Minister and the company discussed the plan of action to complete the plant on time and a few miscellaneous problems.

Speaking to Business Bhutan, the company secretary of the Eco-Bhutan Kraft Paper Industry Private Limited, Nima Lama said, “The commissioning of the plant was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the monsoon.”

Apart from work being affected by the pandemic, he said, they were not able to carry out work because of the heavy rain and hot temperature during the summer.

However, Nima Lama said that 70% of the construction of factory houses and installation of the machines are completed. “It will be complete in five months provided there is no strike in India and there is no obstruction in borders.”

According to the company secretary, 80% of the mechanical works are completed and only 20% are left now.

He added that the parts of the machines are imported from Ahmedabad, Gujrat, and the roofing materials are imported from Kolkata.

Another reason for the delayed commission is that the term of expatriate workers had ended and the company had to employ Bhutanese workers. However, the company will be allowed to hire technical workers from India as an understanding between the company and the Ministry of Labour and Human Resources.

The company also requested the Economic Affairs Minister to consider the roofing issue. The company was to use green CGI sheets for roofing, but they have roofed with blue color CGI sheets.

The minister assured to discuss the issue with concerned authorities.

The recycling paper company is established at the cost of Nu 2,400mn with a 70% loan from the Bank of Bhutan Limited and 30% equity.

However, Nima Lama, said that the cost of construction may go up to about Nu 3,000mn.

Once the plant is ready, it will recycle paper and convert it into useful eco-friendly products.

The company secretary said after the commission of the plant, it will contribute to addressing climate change and create employment opportunities for about 150 youth.

The construction of the plant started in November 2020.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu