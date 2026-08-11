ECB Sets Timeline for Second Phase of Fourth Local Government Elections

The roadmap for the second phase of the Fourth Local Government Elections has been set, with the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) announcing that elections for 205 Gewog Tshogdes and the Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde Tshogde will be conducted between 22 January and 21 April 2027.

The announcement follows the completion of the five-year term of the current local government bodies, whose tenure will officially conclude on 21 January 2027.

In a public notification issued on 28 July 2026, the ECB stated that the election timeline has been determined in accordance with the constitutional and legal provisions governing local government elections. The elections must be held within 90 days from 22 January 2027, as stipulated under Article 24(5) of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan and Section 202 of the Election Act of the Kingdom of Bhutan, 2008.

The Commission clarified that all elected members of the Gewog Tshogdes and the Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde Tshogde assumed office on the same date—22 January 2022—despite differences in the dates when Dzongkhag Tshogdus held their first sittings after the 2021–2022 Local Government Elections.

The variation in the first sittings was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and differing public health measures implemented across the country at the time. Following the local government elections held on 22 December 2021 and 6 January 2022, the then Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs directed Dzongkhag Tshogdus to convene their first meetings at different times based on the COVID-19 risk levels and health protocols applicable in respective areas.

However, after consultation with the Royal Government and the Election Commission, it was decided that the official tenure and entitlements of all elected local government members would begin from 22 January 2022.

The ECB said the decision was taken as an administrative measure to ensure uniformity in the term of office of local government bodies despite the exceptional circumstances created by the pandemic.

With preparations for the next phase of local government elections beginning, the Commission has called for cooperation from citizens, institutions and government agencies to ensure a smooth and credible electoral process.

The ECB has advised individuals, families, communities, institutions and government agencies to avoid organising social and religious gatherings during the election period, as such gatherings could affect the smooth conduct of electoral activities.

However, the Commission clarified that annual Dzongkhag Tshechus, being long-established religious festivals, will continue as scheduled.

The ECB has also requested Dzongkhag, Gewog and Thromde administrations, along with local government officials and relevant agencies, to ensure that information on the election timeline reaches communities across the country.

The Commission has called for the support of local leaders, including community and religious leaders, in disseminating the notification and creating greater public awareness about the upcoming electoral process.

The detailed election schedule, including the nomination period, election campaign period, poll date and other key milestones, will be announced through a formal notification in accordance with the Election Act.

The second phase of the Fourth Local Government Elections follows the first phase, which included elections for the Thimphu and Phuentsholing Thromdes. The upcoming phase will cover the remaining local government bodies, including Gewog Tshogdes across the country and the Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde Tshogde.

The ECB has urged all stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy, transparency and fairness as preparations move forward.

The Commission said the active participation and cooperation of citizens, political actors, local administrations and institutions will be essential in ensuring that the elections are conducted in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

As Bhutan prepares for another important exercise in grassroots democracy, the upcoming local government elections will mark the continuation of citizen participation in shaping leadership and development priorities at the community level.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu