ECB Civic Education Programme Reaches More Than 9,300 People Ahead of Thromde Elections

Aimed to strengthen democratic participation and civic awareness, particularly among youth

The Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) has reached more than 9,300 people, including over 5,700 students, through its nationwide Civic Education Programme (CEP), as part of efforts to strengthen democratic participation and civic awareness ahead of the 2026 Thromde Elections and the 2027 Local Government Elections.

According to the ECB, the programme is implemented under Section 35(b) of the Election Act of the Kingdom of Bhutan, 2008, which mandates the Commission to promote public awareness on electoral matters through civic education and information dissemination.

Implemented in three phases from 2024 to 2026, the programme targeted six key population groups—students, youth, women, persons with disabilities, urban residents, and rural communities—to encourage informed, responsible, and active citizenship during the non-election period. In total, the Commission conducted 101 civic education sessions nationwide, reaching more than 9,380 participants.

In preparation for the 2026 Thromde Elections, the ECB also conducted a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme on voter education and election dispute settlement for officials from Chhukha and Thimphu Dzongkhags and their respective thromdes. The trained officials subsequently conducted voter education sessions to raise awareness on electoral processes, voting procedures, and the importance of participation in local governance.

The Commission also introduced training on the Elections and Results Administration (ERA) System, which will be piloted alongside the existing paper-based system.

The ECB complemented these efforts with a series of public notifications, press releases, and voter information materials covering voter registration, election timelines, nomination procedures, and other election-related updates. It also reminded eligible voters and aspiring candidates to complete all necessary eligibility requirements well in advance of the elections.

The second phase of the programme, conducted across seven dzongkhags, covered seven schools, six colleges, and two vocational training institutes. This phase reached 6,476 participants, including 4,269 students. Combined with activities conducted in 2024 and 2025, the programme has reached a total of 9,380 participants, including 5,761 students, across 19 dzongkhags.

To engage participants, the ECB adopted an interactive approach that included presentations, videos, visual learning materials, group discussions, games, and question-and-answer sessions. Topics covered included Bhutan’s democratic system, governance, civic rights and responsibilities, ethical citizenship, and the opportunities and challenges associated with artificial intelligence and social media. Participants were also introduced to the CRAAP Test, a tool used to evaluate the credibility of online information and combat misinformation.

Although the programme curriculum was developed independently, educational institutions supported its implementation by coordinating schedules, providing venues, mobilising participants, and assisting with logistics, contributing significantly to its successful nationwide delivery.

The ECB said preliminary assessments indicate that the programme has been well received. More than 96 percent of participants rated the sessions as either “Excellent” (61.3 percent) or “Good” (35.5 percent). Feedback suggests participants gained a better understanding of democracy, electoral integrity, responsible citizenship, and the importance of rejecting corruption and misinformation. The Commission is expected to release a comprehensive evaluation report next month.

The ECB described the response from young people as positive, with participants actively engaging in discussions and interactive activities. However, it noted that while civic education can significantly strengthen awareness and understanding of electoral processes, it cannot alone determine voter turnout. The Commission said it remains committed to sustained civic and voter education to encourage greater youth participation in the upcoming Thromde Elections and the 2027 Local Government Elections.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu