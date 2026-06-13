ECB Calls Fourth Thromde Tshogde Elections for Phuentsholing and Thimphu

The Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) has officially announced the Fourth Dzongkhag Thromde Tshogde Elections for Phuentsholing Thromde under Chhukha Dzongkhag and Thimphu Thromde in Thimphu Dzongkhag, following the completion of the third Thromde Tshogde term on June 6, 2026.

In line with Section 202 of the Election Act of the Kingdom of Bhutan 2008, the Commission issued the election notification on June 11, formally launching the electoral process for the election of Thrompons and Thromde Tshogde Tshogpas.

Chief Election Commissioner Deki Pema said the timing of the elections was carefully considered to ensure continuity in local governance and public service delivery. The scheduling also takes into account the limited interval before the second phase of the Fourth Local Government Elections, covering 205 gewogs and Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde, expected early next year.

The ECB stated that elections are being conducted at the earliest feasible time within the statutory period while ensuring administrative readiness.

Extensive preparations have been undertaken to support the smooth conduct of the polls. Following the quarterly update of the Electoral Roll, an intensive revision of the draft roll was completed, along with a publicly notified claims and objections process. Postal voter registration remains open until June 18, with targeted facilitation for Persons with Disabilities.

Voter education programmes have also been strengthened. The ECB has completed the first round of voter awareness sessions in Phuentsholing Thromde and is currently conducting similar outreach in Thimphu Thromde, aimed at improving voter understanding and participation.

In preparation for candidate participation, a revised Functional Literacy Test (FLT) was conducted in both thromdes. This marks the first FLT held after the Commission’s revision of the test framework and is intended to support aspiring Thromde Tshogpa candidates.

To enhance institutional readiness, training has been provided to members of the Dzongkhag and Central Dispute Settlement Bodies. The ECB also conducted a full-day simulation of the Election and Results Administration (ERA) System to assess operational readiness and procedural efficiency. While results were encouraging, the ERA system will be run in parallel with the existing system as a safeguard during these elections.

The Commission said these measures have strengthened confidence that the electoral process will be conducted in a free, fair, transparent, and credible manner.

The election timeline spans 35 days, beginning with the notification on June 11 and concluding with polling on July 15, followed by the declaration of results on July 16.

As part of the schedule, the selection of Thrompon candidates through Dhamngoi Zomdus and Thromde Tshogde Tshogpas through the signature process will take place from June 15 to 18. The ECB has urged eligible voters to actively participate in these Zomdu processes within their constituencies.

Nomination filing will be held from June 16 to 20, while campaign activities will begin on June 21 after scrutiny and acceptance of nominations by Returning Officers. Candidates will have 21 days to campaign in accordance with electoral laws and the Code of Conduct.

Campaign manifestos of Thrompon candidates will be reviewed by an Independent Evaluation Committee to ensure compliance with established guidelines.

Postal ballots will be issued from June 23. The ECB has reminded postal voters to adhere strictly to timelines and ensure timely return of completed ballots.

To promote informed participation, public debates among Thrompon candidates will be organized in collaboration with the Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS). These debates will be open to the public and broadcast live. In addition, Common Forums will be held by Dzongkhag Election Authorities in Thromde Tshogde Tshogpa constituencies to facilitate direct voter engagement.

A mandatory no-campaign period will be observed from July 13, 48 hours before polling, during which all campaign activities will be prohibited.

Polling, counting, and provisional result announcements will take place on July 15. The day has been declared a public holiday for voters in both Thimphu and Phuentsholing Thromdes, with all offices, shops, and institutions closed until the close of polling at 5 p.m.

Final results will be formally declared on July 16.

Chief Election Commissioner Deki Pema emphasized that elections are not only about electing officeholders but about strengthening the connection between citizens and local institutions.

“We urge all candidates to contest with integrity, all voters to participate responsibly, and the media to report with accuracy and fairness. Together, we can ensure that these elections reflect the values of transparency, fairness, and integrity,” she said.

As Bhutan prepares for another important democratic exercise, the ECB has called on all stakeholders, including voters, candidates, political actors, and the media, to play their part in ensuring a peaceful and credible electoral process.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu