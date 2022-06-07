East-West highway will be completed within the year: MoWHS Minister

Experts from inside and outside the country were invited to study the frequent roadblocks at Namling, according to Lyonpo Dorji Tshering

During the question-answer session of the National Assembly (NA), MP Choki Gyeltshen from the Maenbi-Tsenkhar constituency questioned the Works and Human Settlement Minister about the completion of the East-West highway works from Ura (Bumthang) to Yongkola (Mongar).

Responding to the query, Lyonpo Dorji Tshering said, “I am hopeful the East-West highway will be completed within the year as the highway is almost ready for blacktopping.”

Lyonpo said in order to mitigate the risks for the travellers, the ministry has been trying its best for solutions and that experts from within the country and outside the country were called to evaluate the site at the frequent roadblock at Namling.

“Even the experts were not able to do anything regarding the roadblock at Namling and it was about clearing the boulders whenever the road gets blocked,” Lyonpo said.

Lyonpo said that travellers should be cautious while travelling.

“It is important for the travellers to be cautious by updating themselves regarding the roadblocks as every update is available on the ministry’s website and even in social media.”

According to the minister, the East-West highway from Ura (Bumthang) to Yongkola (Mongar) is handed over to seven different contractors as of now to complete the project.

Similarly, the MP of the Khamdang-Ramjar constituency, Karma Gyeltshen questioned the MoWHS minister regarding the construction of a farm road from Thragom gewog centre to Rolam and Bazor BHU (Mwlongkhar) and the construction of farm road towards Tsholabtsa under Toedtsho gewog, Trashiyangtse.

Lyonpo responded that to address the difficulties faced by the people, the government has already discussed with the Dzongkhag Administration and other relevant agencies including the Dzongkhag Forestry Office, where they found there is a possibility for road construction.

“There is no land dispute either and the construction of the road is possible. I hope the people will soon be connected with the road as it is only their desire and even the government is hoping for the best,” added Lyonpo.

Meanwhile, under Thragom gewog, there are five chiwogs and only one chiwog is connected with a farm road.

Sherab Dorji from Thimphu