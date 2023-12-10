DTT is far from buried
Party office bearers say DTT will return in the Fifth Primary Round election

The Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa (DTT) might have secured only 9.83% of the total votes cast in the Fourth National Assembly Primary Round election held on November 30, 2023, but representatives of the party say the result would not bury the party permanently. The party’s journey to build a better, cleaner, and more just future has only begun. It has already started rethinking its approach and electoral strategies after losing in the primary round,

The DTT conducted the party’s post-election meeting on December 7, 2023, at Thimphu. Further, the coming days, months, and years will see party leaders holding a series of meetings and events, according to the party general secretary, Kuenga Namgay.

Though the party did not reflect much on why it lost in the election, the general secretary said that as the majority of the voters are from rural areas, the party’s idealism, ‘Sunomics’ was too high for the people to understand. He added that the party had no time to explain its ideals and vision.

As a way forward, the then vice president of the DTT, Dr Chenga Tshering will be the interim caretaker of the party. The candidates and members can now de-register from the party to look for jobs and explore other opportunities. However, the interim caretaker said, “The members will come back when it will be time to work for the next elections.”

He added that party supporters recommended that the party should continue. The party office now will look for a small apartment for its administrative operation.

Dr Chenga Tshering said that the party has started planning to mobilize funds for the National Assembly elections as it will not obtain state funding.

The party’s President, Kinga Tshering said, that the meeting saw “the members exchanging future plans of the candidates.”

On funds, the President said it is not an issue. “Fund is not a problem for sustainability. The office will function on a bare minimum.” While DTT will not get state funding, the President shared that it should not be a problem because all candidates will now be working for the next five years to build funds and resources.

He said the meeting was held to recap their experiences so far and also to thank all the candidates and Dzongkhag coordinators for their tireless efforts in the primary round and to chart out the way forward for the party. “It was a great opportunity for us to share our experiences and best practices,” he said.

As of now, no members of the party have de-registered from the party according to the general secretary. Currently, the party is also involved in practical housekeeping requirements, such as settling accounts with the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB), which was incurred for the primary round.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

Post Views: 131
