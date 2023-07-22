DTT declares 44 candidates so far
One of the new political parties that were formed in 2022, Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa (DTT) has declared 44 candidates so far.

The party declared its first three candidates from the constituencies of Thimphu, Paro and Punakha on 27 August 2022.

Three more candidates in the central part of the country; Trongsa, Zhemgang and Bumthang were introduced on 6th September 2022. The party introduced its first three candidates in the east on 6th  October 2022.

The party is now left with only three candidates to be declared, Chhoekhor_Tang_in Bumthang, Sombaykha in Haa, and Gangzor_Minjay in_Lhuntse.

Of the 44 candidates, the party has six women candidates. The women candidates are from  Shompangkha, Sarpang, Maenbi-Tsaenkhar, Bji-Katsho-Usesu, Haa, Dogar-Shaba, Paro, Mongar and Panbang constituencies.

The party has a mixture of candidates. Some are former Parliamentarians; others are economists, engineers, educationists, electric and hydropower experts, those from the media and entertainment industry, and agriculture, livestock, environment, and finance experts. There are also those with human resource (HR), Administration, Information Technology, and planning backgrounds. There are also those with doctorates, former employees of international organizations, entrepreneurs, and ones from the tourism sector.

Taking closer to the final three, the party declared Nim Gyeltshen as a candidate from Athang-Thoetsho, Wangduephodrang, Bishnu Lal Bhandari from Tashiding- Lhamoizingkha, Dagana, and Jambay Yeshi from Nganglam-Dechenling in Pemagatshel on 12th July.

The vice president of the DTT, Dr Chenga Tshering said that with those “managed out” being disallowed from participating in politics, a significant number of Bhutanese having left the country, and few promising Bhutanese unwilling to leave service for politics, immense challenges are faced. This has increased as there are five political parties in the fray this time.

Meanwhile, DTT has covered almost all districts. The party is left with few regions in the West and few pockets in the East, South, and Central parts of Bhutan to visit.

The party now is in the Southern part of the country validating aspirations through grassroots-level public consultation.

Led by Druk Thuendrel Tshogpa’s vice president Dr. Chenga Tshering  with other candidates are  in southern Bhutan, for consultation for campaign management and strategy. The team was in the Gelephu constituency on 21 July to validate with the people what they put up as their pressing needs in their chiwogs.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

