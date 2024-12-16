Drukyul Camp in Australia to bridge Bhutanese youth with their roots

In a significant initiative aimed at connecting Bhutanese youth with their heritage, a group of approximately 20 Bhutanese individuals, in collaboration with the Association of Bhutanese in Perth Incorporated (ABPI), is set to host the inaugural Drukyul Camp in Perth, Australia. The camp will run for two weeks, starting December 23, and seeks to inspire Bhutanese youth while fostering a sense of belonging and pride in their cultural identity.

Led predominantly by retired educators with a wealth of experience, the camp offers a unique opportunity for participants to engage with Bhutanese culture, traditions, and history. It aims to cultivate relationships among attendees, build community bonds, and assist participants in exploring their personal identities.

Kinley Tenzin, a founding member and camp coordinator, shared that the program is centered around four key themes: national language and culture, Bhutanese values and scouting, history, and driglamchoesum. Under the national language and culture theme, students will delve into traditional songs and dances, participate in Dzongkha language exercises, and engage in storytelling sessions featuring Bhutanese myths and legends.

Tenzin emphasized the importance of foundational skills in Dzongkha, explaining, “We will focus on basic writing and speaking skills, as delving deeper into the language might become overwhelming and diminish their interest in learning.”

Beyond language, the camp will explore the national anthem, delve into the history of the monarchy, and emphasize the significance of Bhutanese festivals. The driglamchoesum theme will instruct participants on traditional attire such as the gho and kira, along with wearing ceremonial items like the kabney and rachu. Additionally, students will learn essential Bhutanese rituals, including marchang.

There is a noticeable enthusiasm among parents concerning the camp, as many view it as a crucial opportunity for their children to connect with their cultural roots, especially in a foreign environment that may lack essential Bhutanese values and knowledge. Tenzin remarked on the urgency of embedding Bhutanese values in the younger generation, particularly as migration rises. “It should not be an excuse to let our culture and identity disappear slowly among those residing abroad,” he asserted.

This initiative not only enriches the lives of Bhutanese youth but also provides an avenue for retired Bhutanese teachers residing overseas to share their expertise. Tenzin noted, “Teachers’ roles often conclude when they leave Bhutan, but this camp offers them a platform to shape the next generation from abroad.”

Retired educators involved in the camp have been carefully chosen based on their previous contributions to community initiatives, particularly those active in schools.

With the active support of the ABPI, organizers hope that the Drukyul Camp will become a sustainable initiative, with ambitions to establish it as an annual event under the association’s auspices in the years to come.

The camp will be hosted at Kingston College, running from 9 AM to 5 PM, with provisions for early drop-off at 7 AM and supervision until 7 PM to accommodate the busy schedules of working parents in Australia.

Chimmi Dorji, president of ABPI, characterized the camp as a vital bridge linking Bhutanese youth to their cultural heritage. “Education and awareness of Bhutan’s heritage and culture are essential for children abroad to remain connected to the roots of their parents and their home country,” he stated, highlighting the camp’s importance in preserving Bhutanese identity in a multicultural landscape.

For the initiation, Bhutanese parents have shown immense interest to register their children in the camp. About 90 children have registered with the camp. The founding member shared that registration turn over is more than expectation. Concerning to instill Bhutanese values for the Bhutanese children, parents have recommended to teach more values and traditions.

However, Kinley Tenzin said that all cannot participate in the camp as they have to travel long way. Though no any plan to expand Drukyul Camp in Brisbane and Canberra, the founding said that they have plan to start in central, southern and northern part of Perth.

By Sangay Rabten from Thimphu