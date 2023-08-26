Drukair launches interline e-ticketing with Turkish Airlines

Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines launched a unilateral interline e-ticketing (IET) partnership with Turkish Airlines on 25th August, which staff of the Airlines say is a significant milestone in Drukair’s 40 year history.

Interline is an arrangement between airlines to cooperate on the handling of passengers and baggage traveling on flight operated by these airlines. It enables passengers to seamlessly travel on a single ticket and itinerary even in between multiple airlines.

With bilateral interline e-ticketing, the passengers of Drukair can enjoy enhanced connectivity to destinations across the Turkish Airlines network, allowing travelers to seamlessly book on a single itinerary.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Drukair, Tandi Wangchuk, said that the overarching mission has consistently been to expand network reach and enhance the travel experience. He added it will facilitate journey for all passengers, making travel convenient and more enjoyable.

The CEO said, “Partnership with Turkish Airlines is one founded on friendship which brought to engagement of close cooperation on more advanced stage of interline services, InterAirline Check-in (IATCI) which would additionally allow passengers to check in only once at the start of their flight with their baggage checked through to their end destinations.”

“Interline partnership will shape the future of travel”, the CEO said, adding that the system has become a must after learning from the Covid experience.

The project manager of Drukair, Ugen Tashi, said that geographically and being one of the major airlines in the world, Turkish Airlines is suited for bilateral interline partnership. “Drukair not being a member of The International Air Transport Association (IATA) was a challenge, not coming on board to collaborate,” the project manager said.

IET partnership with Turkish Airlines will help in booking process, expand destinations, seamless connections, flexibility of itinerary changes, smoother customer support and time saving convenience.

The CEO said that the interline would also help in bringing more tourists which will contribute to the country’s economy.

